Jamaicans Around Town in Washington, DC with Ambassador Marks

Prime Minister, the Most honorable Andrew Holness (right), greets 3rd year Jamaican medical student Narica Clark (3rd left) at Howard University at a recently held reception at Ambassador Mark’s Chevy Chase residence. Looking on (l-r) is Dr. Wayne Frederick, Howard University President, Ambassador Audrey Marks and Enver Yucel, Chairman at Bay University who offered to cover the cost of tuition for Ms. Clark for her remaining two years at Howard. (Photo Derrick Scott).
Jamaica Tourist Board Spirit of Jamaica Road Trip
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks (center), shares a light moment with (l-r) Jamaica Tourist Board’s Manager of Group and Conventions, John Woolcock and National Brand Manager of Enovation Brand, Filippo Lapides at the Jamaica Tourist Board Spirit of Jamaica Road Trip, at the Bresca Restaurant in Washington DC on Monday, October 21, 2019.(Photo Derrick Scott).
Tower Isle Frozen Foods 50th Anniversary Gala
Mr. Patrick Jolley, OD receives a token made of crystal from Mr. Johra Lokhandawala for over 40 years of unbroken service to Tower Isle Frozen Foods at its 50th Anniversary Gala held at the New York JFK Hilton on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Among those sharing in the occasion are (l-r) Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Mrs. Allison Roach Wilson OD, former New York Councilwoman Euna Clark (3rd left), former Jamaica Consul General to New York, Mrs. Genevieve Brown-Metzger. (Photo by Derrick Scott)
Ms. Jamaica Universe 2019 in New York
Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Mrs. Allison Roach Wilson OD (left), shares a light moment with Ms. Jamaica Universe 2019, Iana Tickle Grace during a courtesy call at the Jamaica Consulate in New York.(Photo Derrick Scott)
MIAMI – Prominent Haitian Leader and Human Rights Advocate Jean-Robert Lafortune died on October 15, 2019 after a long, chronic illness at 63 years old. Jean-Robert Lafortune was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on April 24, 1956. He was an only son. Forced out of Haiti under the Duvalier dictatorship, he ended up in Costa Rica […]
