Jamaicans Around Town in Washington, DC with Ambassador Marks

Jean-Robert Lafortune, Prominent Haitian-American Advocate Dies

MIAMI – Prominent Haitian Leader and Human Rights Advocate Jean-Robert Lafortune died on October 15, 2019 after a long, chronic illness at 63 years old. Jean-Robert Lafortune was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on April 24, 1956. He was an only son. Forced out of Haiti under the Duvalier dictatorship, he ended up in Costa Rica […]