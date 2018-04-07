Ambassador Marks Receives 2018 Distinguished Diplomat Award

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks accepts the Howard University Women Ambassadors 2018 Distinguished Diplomat Award from Lecturer Dr. Marie-Line Sephocle, at the 23rd Women Ambassadors Conference at the Blackburn Center, Howard University, on Thursday April 5, 2018.

Ambassador Marks was recognized for being the first female Ambassador from Jamaica to the United States as well as for her outstanding contribution to the Diplomatic Corps in Washington, DC.