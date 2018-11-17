Eligible Jamaicans Should Move to U.S. Citizenship – Jamaican Ambassador

By Derrick Scott

WASHINGTON, DC – Eligible Jamaicans residing in the United States should take the necessary steps to become U.S. citizens, Jamaica’s Ambassador, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, is urging.

“Tonight, I want to use this opportunity to appeal to those of you who are residents in the U.S. and are not citizens of the United States – please go out and become one. You will have all the benefits and no disadvantages, as Jamaica and the United States offer dual citizenship,” she explained.

Ambassador Marks pointed out that becoming a citizen of the United States would be one of the ways of stemming the high deporting numbers from the United States to Jamaica. She was delivering the keynote address at the New Jersey-based HELP Jamaica Medical Missions‘ 8th annual fundraiser black tie gala at Hanover Manor, in East Hanover, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 10, 2018.

The Jamaican Ambassador explained that she had held several meetings with the U.S. Congress as it relates to immigration.

Prior to these meetings, she had visited a number of persons held in detention and slated to be deported. “At one center, there were 64 healthy young Jamaican men, many of whom have been in the U.S. since they were kids and did not get around becoming citizens; and they have no one in Jamaica and are slated to be deported.”

The Ambassador pointed out that she was concerned about the high deportation numbers, especially among young males with little or no connection to Jamaica.

Over the past nine months a total of 650 Jamaicans were deported to the island, 75 of them were young males, she said, noting that there has been a dramatic increase in deportations from the United States.

Jamaicans deported from the United States over the past decade number over 20,000, Ambassador Marks noted, challenging Jamaican organizations in the United States to unite as mentors and protect marginalized immigrant Jamaican young people from being recruited into criminal activities. “You the leaders and members of the various organizations here in the United States by coming together and being mentors can put a dent in exporting the crime back to Jamaica.”

Meanwhile, Ambassador Marks commended HELP Jamaica Medical Mission for being a valuable partner and true friend of the island, providing selfless healthcare to the underserved of Jamaica and New Jersey. “Year after year, the members of your organisation forgo personal gain and volunteer their time, energy and resources in order to provide healthcare to the underserved communities across Jamaica.

“This year thousands of patients in 6 parishes, namely Clarendon, Hanover, Kingston, St. Catherine, St. Thomas and Westmorland, were beneficiaries of medicines, wheelchairs and other essential items, courtesy of your organization,” she said.

The organisation’s 2018 Presidential Award was presented to Ambassador Marks, while the Humanitarian Award went to Dr. Leon Dick and the Community Service Award to the CEO of East Orange General Hospital, Paige Dworak.