Trailblazer Honored: Minister Audrey Marks Receives 2026 Golden Heart Award

WEST PALM BEACH – Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Efficiency, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Ambassador Audrey Marks, was among nine ambassadors worldwide honoured with the 2026 Golden Heart Award by Tree of Life Foundation International at a glittering ceremony held last evening at the upscale Breakers Palm Beach Resort in Florida.

The gala, attended by over 300 dignitaries including present and former ambassadors, celebrated with diplomats who have demonstrated exceptional service to their nations.

In presenting the award, Tree of Life Foundation Founder and President Amanda Schumacher praised Marks for her leadership, service, and generosity, noting that she has “transformed lives and strengthened communities” throughout her distinguished career.

Accepting the honour, Marks expressed deep appreciation for the recognition.

“It is my honor to accept the 2026 Golden Heart Award from the Tree of Life Foundation International. I am truly pleased to be recognized among such distinguished global Ambassadors who share a commitment to service, compassion, and the advancement of humanity,” she said.

Marks praised the Foundation’s work, calling it “both inspiring and profoundly aligned with my own values,” and expressed particular admiration for its “holistic and far-reaching approach, which brings together so many sectors to empower those most in need.”

Commending the Foundation for its international work, Marks extended an invitation to Schumacher to consider Jamaica as the location for the organization’s 23rd branch, revealing that she has already identified suitable lands for the initiative — a gesture that underscores her commitment to translating recognition into tangible benefit for her homeland.

A Career of Firsts

Marks made history not once, but twice during her diplomatic career. When she assumed duties at Jamaica’s Embassy in Washington in May 2010, she became the first woman to serve as Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States.

When she returned to the post in September 2016, she became the only person ever appointed to the position under two different administrations — first under the Bruce Golding led government, then under the Jamaica Labour Party administration of Andrew Holness.

But long before diplomatic credentials adorned her office walls, Marks was building a different kind of legacy. Born in St. Mary in 1968, she worked as a filing clerk at Air Jamaica while pursuing her undergraduate degree at the University of the West Indies, Mona. What followed was an entrepreneurial odyssey that included six businesses, most notably Paymaster Jamaica Limited — the country’s first consolidated bill payment agency, which grew to serve over 1.4 million customers.

The Diplomatic Legacy

Over nearly a decade representing Jamaica in Washington, Marks strengthened bilateral cooperation across security, trade, and investment. She championed scholarship programs and university exchanges, creating pathways for young Jamaicans to access American educational institutions.

Upon concluding her ambassadorial tenure in March 2025, Prime Minister Andrew Holness commended her “sterling leadership.” In 2024, Jamaica bestowed upon her the Order of Jamaica — the nation’s fourth-highest honour — before she transitioned to her current ministerial portfolio.

Tree of Life Foundation International, established in 2006, operates through 22 branches connecting resources to address global needs — from education and housing to disaster relief and human rights. The Golden Heart Award celebrates ambassadors whose service transcends the ceremonial, recognizing those who translate diplomatic privilege into tangible impact.

In Ambassador Marks, the Foundation has honoured a trailblazer whose journey from rural St. Mary to the corridors of Washington — and now to the heart of Jamaica’s digital transformation agenda — offers inspiration to every Jamaican who dares to imagine a future without ceilings.