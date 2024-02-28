Ambassador Audrey Marks to Speak at Int’l Women’s Conference, Hofstra University

WASHINGTON, DC – The upcoming International Women’s Conference at Hofstra University in Hempstead New York on Saturday, March 9th is set to be a landmark event with Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks leading the charge as the keynote speaker.

Marks, renowned for her pioneering role as the first Jamaican female Ambassador to the USA and the distinction of being appointed to the same post twice, is expected to deliver an inspiring address on this year’s theme, “Leading Ladies.”

The conference is organized by Dr. Neva Alexander, CEO of Nevalliance since 2017. It aims to enhance awareness and foster a deeper understanding of Women Empowerment, bringing attention and resources to support women’s growth.

Marks’ speech is anticipated to be a cornerstone, drawing from her extensive experience in international relations and leadership, to empower attendees from diverse backgrounds.

Also scheduled to speak is Minister Sandra Husbands of Barbados. Husbands will delve into the intricacies of international trade and economic strategies that bolster sustainable growth and opportunities for women in business.

Her expertise is expected to illuminate paths for integrating women more effectively into global trade ecosystems, highlighting the critical intersection of gender, economics, and empowerment.

With a diverse lineup of speakers, the conference will explore various facets of women’s empowerment, from entrepreneurship and social issues to leadership and international business.

The inclusion of Minister Husband emphasizes the conference’s commitment to addressing economic empowerment. Additionally, it showcases a holistic approach to tackling the challenges women face in achieving equality and success in the business world.

Guest Speakers

Among the other speakers, will be:

CEO of Nevalliance, Dr. Neva Alexander;

Interim CEO of the One Brooklyn Health Systems, Dr. Sandra Scott;

Program Director Aviation Department at the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, Suzette Bather-Taylor;

President and Founder of Sacks Communications, Dr. Renee Sacks;

Seventh-Grader Child Rights Activist Faatiha Aayat;

Associate Director- Graduate Business Career Relations at Hofstra University, Zarb School of Business, Lauren Moy.

Conference Topics

The conference will cover cutting-edge topics across international business, entrepreneurship, and social issues. Plus, leadership, emphasizing women’s vibrant achievements and the challenges they face in today’s world.

As the conference draws near, the anticipation for the insights and inspirational messages from Ambassador Marks and Minister Husband builds. Their addresses are expected to not only inspire but also offer tangible strategies for overcoming barriers. In addition, advancing women’s empowerment on a global scale. This event marks a significant step forward in the collective effort to foster gender equality and economic inclusivity.