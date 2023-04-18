Jamaica’s Ambassador Marks Receives International Engagement Leadership Award

Washington, DC – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, is the recipient of the 2023 International Engagement Leadership Award, conferred by Capital City Chapter of Links Incorporated of Washington, DC.

Ambassador Marks was presented with the award this past Saturday, April 14, at the organization’s 9th Annual Women’s Recognition High Tea in the City, which was held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in downtown Washington, DC.

Capital City DC Chapter of Links Incorporated president Jeanie Collin-Carr, delivering the award, recalled that the Chapter had singled out Ambassador Marks for special recognition because of the outstanding role she continues to play and for being the first Jamaica woman to be appointed in the post for two tours of duty. Ambassador Marks was lauded as a career businesswoman and exemplary trailblazer for other women.

“It is the privilege of my life to serve my country,” replied Ambassador Marks as she accepted, saying how humbled and honoured she was to have been considered for the prestigious award. “So, I receive this award with gratitude.” She went on to express “deep appreciation and admiration of the wonderful work which The Links, Incorporated has been doing in Jamaica, the United States, and other parts of the world. We are grateful for your work with the SOS Orphanage and the other efforts geared at enhancing educational development in Jamaica.”

The Jamaican ambassador invited Links Incorporated to form its third international chapter in Jamaica: “I have noticed that you have two international chapters and 299 chapters to date – that’s an uneven number, so in this year of 2023, I want to invite the Links, Inc. to establish your third and 300th chapter in Jamaica.”

An organization of women of color who serve communities as friends, Links, Incorporated boasts more than 17,000 members internationally and one million service hours per year. The organization focuses on culture, education, and the arts within the African American community. With 299 chapters, the impact of the association is vast, making its mission possible while elevating friendship and empowering families.