Build your marketing toolbox: 5 social media tools worth spending a dime on

Social media tools are here to make marketers’ and agencies’ lives simply easier. Thanks to automating many tedious tasks, you can focus on the business core instead of spending time on tasks that take ages when being completed manually. However, there are so many social media tracking tools, or tools for creating appealing content for social media, that it is hard to decide between them and build an ultimate toolbox. We decided to choose a few interesting social media marketing tools that can help you with everyday tasks and increase your productivity. Are you ready? Let’s kick it off!

Complex social media tools – NapoleonCat

NapoleonCat is one of those social media management tools that you simply need to get. It is more than a social media scheduler – it is a powerful suite that has many other features ready at your disposal. Apart from the scheduling options, it also offers advanced statistics and analytics for comprehensive social media reporting. What is more, you can use its Social Inbox to take care of community management and keep an eye on your clients’ queries, problems and comments. If you struggle with social media workflow in your organization, NapoleonCat can help you put processes back on track with advanced collaboration features. By automating so many tasks, everyday work can become a breeze and your team can focus on increasing productivity and improving performance using a set of social media tools.

Build your social media chatbots with Chatbotize

Apart from taking care of customer service, chatbots on social media can help you organize some contests, quizzes or strengthen interaction with your followers. If you want to be recognized as a modern, up-to-date and innovative brand, you should definitely consider building your own chatbot. Doing it from scratch can require some coding skills, which terrifies many marketers. However, there are many tools available that can help you build the chatbot of your dreams, and one of them is Chatbotize. With Chatbotize, you are given options to build a chatbot in minutes using one of the various plugins and templates. No matter what you want to achieve with your chatbot, this tool can take you a step closer to your goal.

Make the most of smart retargeting – RocketLink

Have you ever thought that shortening links on social media can help you create some unique custom audiences? Well, it’s true! With RocketLink, you can customize your shorteners and use them alongside pixels to take advantage even of pieces of content that you do not own, but which you link to. If you share a lot of content and are active across many social media platforms with your brand, this is definitely one of the social media tools worth taking a look at.

Optimize your Facebook campaigns using Adzooma

While it is not one of the classic social media tools, it is definitely one to include in your toolbox. With Adzooma you can save a lot of time, optimize your performance and boost your ROI. Adzooma uses machine learning to take care of your Facebook advertising account and keep an eye on your campaigns. Outside of social media, it works with Google and Microsoft campaigns too. Bearing in mind how much you can save by applying this tool to your strategy, you should consider it as a good investment made towards the development of your company.

Identify influencers with Social Auditor

Influencer marketing activities are often an integral part of social media marketing strategies. However, identifying the right set of influencers is not always a walk in the park, and sometimes it can be a real struggle. How to find out whether your chosen set of influencers is one that is worth investing in? Well, with some social media tracking tools like Social Auditor, you can audit some accounts and find out if they make a great fit for your campaigns. If they don’t, then at least you won’t burn money on ineffective efforts and poorly performing campaigns.