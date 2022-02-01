National Haitian American Elected Officials Network Welcomes New Chairwoman

[ORLANDO] – As the National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON) closes a remarkable weekend hosting its 13th Annual Leadership Retreat in Chandler, Arizona, the appointment of a new executive board has been secured and ready to move forward with business.

During the 2022 NHAEON Leadership Gala, newly elected Chairwoman Irvington, New Jersey’s Councilwoman Charnette Frederic, MHA., LNHA., shared her reaction to the news:

“I wanted to thank NHAEON for this opportunity to lead this great organization. On behalf of our new executive board, I want to thank former Chairman, Dr. Alix Desulme, for his exceptional leadership over the last two years he has led NHAEON. Under his leadership, he has transformed the organization and given us the tools to successfully address issues impacting Haitians in the United States. Including immigration reform, civil and voting rights, poverty reduction, and healthcare advocacy.”

Vice-Chairwoman of NHAEON, City of North Miami’s Councilwoman Mary Estime-Irvin of District 3, also provided a touching sentiment to the future of the organization:

“We have much work to do, and there will be many challenges ahead of us. As a network of elected and appointed officials, we are in privileged positions of leadership to address real issues affecting our disproportionate communities and propose long-term solutions.” The new executive board will collectively focus on the mission to be the voice for the community. Focusing on issues impacting members of the network and constituencies, and genuinely holding fast to the saying: “l’union fait la force” – In unity, there is strength!

NHAEON Executive Board

Chairwoman: Charnette Frederic, Council Member of the Township of Irvington, New Jersey

Vice-Chairperson: Mary Estime-Irvin, Councilwoman, District 3, City of North Miami, Florida

Secretary: Sabrina Charles-Pierre, Vice-President, East Ramapo Central School District Trustee, New York

Treasurer: Marie Woodson, State Representative, District 101, Florida

Parliamentarian/Whip: Michael Joseph, Esq., Commissioner, Group 7, City of North Miami Beach, Florida

Historian: Rodneyse Bichotte-Hermelyn, Assembly Member, District 42, New York City, New York

NHAEON Members-At-Large