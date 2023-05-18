Jamaica’s Consul General to open Friends of Falmouth Symposium in New York

NEW YORK – Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Alsion Wilson, will open the Friends of Falmouth (FOF) Symposium & Brunch, to be held in Brooklyn on Saturday, May 27, from noon to 4 pm.

The symposium will discuss with the mayor, councilors and agencies the current conditions and how best (FOF) members and friends can partner with them to address the burning issues affecting historic Falmouth. The event will be held at the Major R. Owens Health & Wellness Community Center at 1561 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, New York.

This year, the proceeds from the fundraising Symposium & Brunch will benefit Falmouth Infant School, which the Friends of Falmouth organization has adopted as part of its portfolio of projects in the town.

“Many of us in the Trelawny Diaspora have passed through this Infant school we affectionately call ‘Pond School.’ It has helped to mold us into who we are today – so this is our way of giving back,” Michael A. Wattkis, president of Friends of Falmouth, explained.

Elaborating, he said the Symposium & Brunch will bring together Falmouth residents now living in the New York-New Jersey-Connecticut tri-state area and beyond, with a view to updating them on the myriad business, economic and cultural developments, and opportunities in the Trelawny capital.

“A number of relevant government agencies in the parish will be at this event and this is an opportunity for participants to explore how they can partake in some of the new and emerging opportunities.”

Friends of Falmouth is a New York-based non-profit whose major focus is to champion the rich cultural heritage of the historic town and advocating sustainable economic and social developments in the town.

Wattkis added that one of the goals of Friends of Falmouth is to keep members and supporters updated on historic Falmouth and how the town is evolving as one of the fastest growing in Jamaica.

Over the past 10-15 years Falmouth has seen many changes and developments, including the town becoming the port of call for some of the world’s largest cruise liners.

“I pleased that Falmouth Mayor Colin Gager will be one of our main speakers and will lead a 7-man delegation, including two former mayors, Councilors Garth Wilkinson and Fred Bartley,” Wattkis said.

This past May 9, National Teachers’ Day, the organization treated the teachers to lunch as a show of appreciation for their hard work and commitment to the children of Falmouth.

Trelawny Reunion Weekend

The Symposium & Brunch is part of the annual Trelawny Reunion Weekend which sees thousands of Trelawnyites living in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe, descend on New York for a host of events, including Trelawny We Come From All White Party on Saturday, May 27; William Knibb High School Alumni Annual Memorial Day BBQ, at Wilson Wood Park, Mount Vernon, New York, on May 29; FOF welcome party on May 27, and Trelawny Reunion party and lime Saturday May 27th at 590 Clarkson Ave Brooklyn, New York.

To compliment the Symposium and Brunch, Friends of Falmouth has also launched a mega fundraising raffle – the grand prize a 7-night stay for two at the all-inclusive Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa.

A special thanks to our sponsors, Jewel Grande, the Jamaica Tourist Board, Western Union, People’s Choice Furniture (Bronx, NY), Braata Production, and EMD Sales.