Marketing Drive to Boost Jamaica Tourism Recovery

Kingston, Jamaica – Jamaica’s aggressive global marketing drive to rebuild and reposition its tourism sector following the passage of Hurricane Melissa intensified today. As a result, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, departed the island to lead a high-level marketing blitz. This campaign picks up in New York and will be followed by Jamaica’s participation in the prestigious FITUR international tourism tradeshow in Madrid, Spain.

The New York mission, which runs from January 15–17, forms part a multi-market campaign aimed at boosting visitor confidence. It also focuses on strengthening trade and media relationships, while accelerating Jamaica’s tourism recovery.

Minister Bartlett is accompanied by a team from the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB). He will return to the island on Saturday, January 17, ahead of his departure for Madrid, Spain on Monday, January 19. Furthermore, he is scheduled to return from FITUR on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

“This marketing blitz is about more than restoring numbers; it is about restoring livelihoods, momentum and confidence surrounding our tourism sector, on which the Jamaican people depend. In the wake of Hurricane Melissa, we have taken decisive steps to stabilise and rebuild the sector, and now we are telling Jamaica’s recovery story directly to our most important partners and markets,” Minister Bartlett emphasised.

While in New York, Minister Bartlett will engage major US media entities, travel advisors and industry influencers. On Thursday, January 15, he will tour NBC Studios and participate in activities surrounding the TODAY Show, followed by a high-level media luncheon with representatives from media outlets including Forbes, Ebony, Fodor’s Travel, TravelPulse, TimeOut and leading Caribbean and diaspora platforms. That evening, he will host a travel agent engagement function, strengthening ties with frontline sellers of Destination Jamaica.

On Friday, January 16, the Minister will hold targeted meetings with senior editors Billy Cohen from AFAR and Grace White from Essence. He will also record a podcast interview with Pauline Frommer of The Frommer&rsquo;s Travel Show. This will further amplify Jamaica’s recovery narrative across influential platforms.

International Tourism Fair

After the New York mission, Minister Bartlett will lead Jamaica’s team at the 46th International Tourism Fair (FITUR). This event is one of the top tourism tradeshows in the world.

FITUR is being held in Madrid from January 21–25. Notably, FITUR is the leading platform for inbound and outbound tourism for Ibero-America. It is also a critical space for engaging global investors, tour operators, airlines and travel media.

“This signals the intensification of Jamaica’s recovery and rebuilding initiative following hurricane Melissa,” Minister Bartlett noted. “Despite the impact of the hurricane, Jamaica performed strongly in 2025, and our presence at FITUR allows us to convert resilience into renewed growth by securing partnerships, investments and market confidence,” he added.

During FITUR, the Minister will hold high-level meetings with representatives of UN Tourism, the TUI Group, Grupo Piñero (operators of Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts), Hyatt Hotels, and development firm Invertol, among others. Moreover, he will also participate in several consumer and trade media interviews to further position Jamaica for a successful winter and summer season ahead.

“These engagements are essential to ensuring that tourism continues to drive economic growth, job creation and opportunities for our people. Jamaica is rebuilding with purpose, and the world will hear clearly that we are open, resilient and ready,” the tourism minister stressed.

International Marketing Drive

This two-stop mission is part of a larger international marketing effort. It will also include events in London, South America, Canada, and India. Jamaica is working to restore its tourism industry and protect the jobs it supports.