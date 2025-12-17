Full Recovery: Jamaica’s Tourism is Thriving Again

KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has attributed the island’s 300,000 visitor mark post Hurricane Melissa, to the sector’s remarkable recovery strategy. This is a significant milestone, that includes both stopover and cruise visitors, in the island’s recovery, with major resort areas fully operational and welcoming visitors for the crucial winter season.

Following the Category 5 hurricane, Jamaica has demonstrated extraordinary resilience and determination to restore its position as the Caribbean’s premier destination. Key tourism resort areas including Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, Negril, and Kingston are now open for business and ready to provide world-class experiences to visitors from around the globe.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has also confirmed that Jamaica has met its target of restoring tourism operations by December 15, marking an impressive turnaround just over six weeks after the storm.

“Our recovery has exceeded expectations,” said Minister Bartlett. “Jamaica is not just back—we are stronger, more resilient, and more committed than ever to delivering the authentic Jamaican experience our visitors know and love. The dedication of our tourism workers, many of whom were personally affected by the hurricane, exemplifies the true spirit of Jamaica.”

Airports and Hotels Resuming Operations

All major airports, including Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, and Ian Fleming International Airport in Ocho Rios, have resumed normal operations. Major airlines have also resumed and maintain regular flight schedules.

By the end of the month approximately 71% of hotels will be reopened, with projections indicating that number will rise significantly through early 2026.

“This has truly been a collaborative effort. Hotels, attractions, transportation providers, and government agencies have worked around the clock to ensure that Jamaica is ready to welcome our guests. Every visitor who chooses Jamaica during this time directly supports the rebuilding of communities and the restoration of livelihoods,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett.

Popular attractions throughout the island are also fully operational, visitors can once again experience Jamaica’s rich culture, vibrant music scene, authentic cuisine, and renowned hospitality in a safe and welcoming environment.

Support Jamaica by Visiting Jamaica

“The best way to support Jamaica is to visit Jamaica,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism. “We are ready to deliver unforgettable experiences while showcasing the incredible strength and hospitality of the Jamaican people.”

Tourism accounts for over 30% of Jamaica’s GDP and supports approximately a third of jobs across the island. The swift recovery of the sector is critical not only for economic stability but also for the thousands of Jamaican families whose livelihoods depend on the tourism industry.

Jamaica received 4.3 million visitors in 2024, and tourism officials remain confident in a full recovery by December 2026. The resilience demonstrated by Jamaica’s tourism sector, combined with the island’s natural beauty and cultural richness, positions the destination for continued growth.