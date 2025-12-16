Tourism Workers Drive Jamaica’s Tourism Reopening

KINGSTON, Jamaica – With 70 percent of the island’s tourism assets ready for today’s December 15 official reopening of the tourism sector, following the impact of hurricane Melissa, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett is crediting the indomitable spirit of tourism workers for making it happen. He noted that “the recovery cannot be complete without the workers of our industry.”

In hailing the contribution of the workers, Minister Bartlett outlined that “I visited the various hotels and attractions as they were coming back onstream. We heard the stories of our tourism workers and partners who all rallied around to ensure that we could meet the December 15 deadline for the reopening of the industry.”

Industry Partners

Noting that the reopening also coincides with the start of the winter tourist season, Minister Bartlett lauded the support provided by tourism businesses to their workers who have been impacted by Melissa. Mr. Bartlett also underscored that “to date some US$15 million in support has been provided by industry partners. This includes providing care packages, loan arrangements and grants to tourism workers to help them to repair their houses and to survive during this period.”

Grant Support

While giving an extensive review of the industry to stakeholders at an annual staff appreciation breakfast at the Norman Manley International Airport today, Minister Bartlett revealed that “we have established a special programme called THARP; that is the Tourism Housing Assistance Recovery Programme. It will have over $2 billion available to start providing grant support to tourism workers who have been affected, primarily those who have lost roofs and homes.”

He later explained that “tomorrow we will launch that programme at the Pegasus Hotel…, and overall more than 5,000 workers will benefit from that initiative.”

Tourism Partners

Minister Bartlett also explained that tourism partners in Canada successfully staged the Harmonies of Hope Hurricane Melissa Aid Concert on December 5. It “raised some 2.5 million Canadian dollars to assist workers and tourism communities across Jamaica.”

Expressing confidence of the full recovery of the industry, Minister Bartlett disclosed that within the last four weeks, Jamaica has welcomed some 300,000 visitors. These included 180,000 stopover arrivals and 120,000 cruise passengers. He added that “we brought in 20,800 tourists since Thursday of last week to Sunday December 14.”

Looking ahead, he anticipates full recovery soon, given the goodwill that Jamaica enjoys globally and the confidence in the destination. He outlined that “COPA Airlines is increasing its service to Montego Bay to 10 flights per week, in addition to its five flights to Kingston. This gives Jamaica a greater presence in the South American tourism market.”

Mr. Bartlett also projects more flights out of the United Kingdom. Virgin, TUI and British Airways as well as Condor out of Germany each having “a strong presence.”

Marketing Blitz

The destination is also targeting the US, recognized as Jamaica’s largest market, for increased business. Later this week, Minister Bartlett and Director of Tourism, Donovan White will spearhead a major marketing blitz in the New York tristate area. This comes on the heels of a two-day marketing trip to Canada last week.