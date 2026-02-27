Bleu & Bougie Celebrates Alsion Roach-Wilson’s Legacy

New Rochelle, New York – The death of Alsion Roach-Wilson last November was not only a loss for her family, but Jamaica’s diplomatic corps which she served as Consul General to New York since 2019.

A popular figure throughout her tenure, she died at age 62 from breast cancer.

On March 1, organizers of the Bleu & Bougie party series, honors Roach-Wilson’s steadfast contributions to the diaspora during their event at the Greentree Country Club in New Rochelle, New York.

“Alsion Roach-Wilson’s service to the diaspora community was exemplary. Everything she did embodied what Bleu & Bougie represents. That is excellence, purpose, and being impactful,” said Jerry McDonald, founder and CEO of Blue & Bougie. “As I have often said, the CG was not only a diplomat but a servant of Jamaica who uplifted the diaspora at every level. She represented Jamaica with grace and an unwavering commitment to community.”

McDonald and his team will present the Alsion Roach-Wilson Legacy Award to her husband, Omar. They will also present it to their children: Brian, Patrick, and Vanessa.

“This award is Bleu & Bougie’s way of ensuring her legacy is recognized. And more importantly, we would like her family and the community to know how deeply she was respected and appreciated,” McDonald noted.

Roach-Wilson was born in St. Catherine parish, Jamaica. She migrated to the United States as a teenager. Then, she attended Erasmus High School and the American Business Institute, both in New York.

Prior to being appointed CG to New York, she held senior positions at leading firms. These included vice president and associate director at Bear Stearns. In addition, she served as director of finance at Greylock Capital Management. She also was president and CEO of The Alsion Roach Group, LLC.

She also founded Cyberlock Solutions, a cybersecurity company.

One month before her death, Alsion Roach-Wilson was awarded the Order of Distinction (Commander class), Jamaica’s sixth-highest honor.