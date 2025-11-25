Port of Spain, Trinidad – Tourism Trinidad Limited (TTL) proudly joins the Caribbean region in celebrating Caribbean Tourism Month 2025, under the theme “Caribbean Cultural Mosaic: Rejuvenating Heritage and Authenticity.” Taking place throughout November, this month-long observance highlights the region’s rich cultural diversity and underscores the vital role tourism plays in economic growth and community development.

Christmas in Lopinot Heritage Tour

As part of the celebrations, TTL, in partnership with the National Trust of Trinidad and Tobago, took an immersive Christmas in Lopinot Heritage Tour on Saturday, 22nd November 2025. This event was one of the many ways to showcase how Caribbean Tourism Month brings together various cultural experiences. The tour showcased the village’s vibrant traditions, historical significance, and commitment to sustainable, community-based tourism.

Participants explored the Lopinot Valley through a thoughtfully curated itinerary that highlighted the people, heritage sites, cuisine, and natural environment that define this unique community.

Interactive Pastelle Making Demonstration

The tour began at the home of Ms Sylvia, where guests took part in an interactive pastelle making demonstration. Here, participants learnt about the Spanish influence on Lopinot’s Christmas culinary traditions, as well as the traditional “cocoa panyol” preparation of pastelle, an Afro-Spanish technique passed down through generations.

This experience showcased how French, Spanish, African, and Indigenous influences converge in Lopinot’s festive cuisine, perfectly embodying the spirit of Caribbean Tourism Month by highlighting diverse cultural elements.

Lunch at Café Mariposa

Next, guests visited Café Mariposa for a garden-to-table lunch. They were warmly welcomed by the Guerrero family, one of Lopinot’s oldest and most culturally influential families. Sharing stories of their ancestors’ contributions as musicians, artisans, and storytellers, the Guerreros offered insight into the village’s cocoa industry, including traditional cultivation methods and the history of Trinitario cocoa. Their accounts highlighted cocoa not just as an economic resource, but as a cultural cornerstone shaping Lopinot’s cuisine, traditions, and community life.

Lopinot Historical Complex Tour

The tour concluded at the Lopinot Historical Complex, where participants gained an in-depth understanding of the village’s history, including the story of Lopinot House, named after Charles Joseph Count de Lopinot, the original French estate owner.

Guests learned about the French Creole settlement under Spanish governance, the experiences of enslaved Africans, and the evolution of land use, governance, and heritage preservation in Trinidad and Tobago.

This guided experience demonstrated how Lopinot’s layered history continues to shape the community today, making it a valuable narrative during Caribbean Tourism Month.

Caribbean Tourism Month

Reflecting on the collaboration, Interim CEO of Tourism Trinidad, Mr Ian Downes, stated: “Tourism Trinidad is proud to collaborate with the National Trust to bring the magic of Lopinot to life this Christmas. This experience highlighted the stories, sustainable tourism practices, and culinary traditions that make Trinidad truly exceptional. As we celebrate Caribbean Tourism Month, tours like this reaffirm that Trinidad is ‘Always in Season.’”

Cultural Experiences

The Christmas in Lopinot Heritage Tour extends beyond Caribbean Tourism Month, forming part of TTL’s ongoing mission to promote authentic cultural experiences, strengthen heritage conservation, and empower community-based tourism across Trinidad and Tobago.

TTL continues to invite residents and visitors alike to explore the islands’ unique offerings—from immersive heritage tours and vibrant festivals to culinary experiences and eco-tourism adventures, all underscoring the essence of Caribbean Tourism Month.

By participating, visitors gain first-hand insight into the richness of Trinidad and Tobago’s traditions, music, cuisine, and art, all of which solidify the nation’s reputation as a premier Caribbean destination and are celebrated as part of Caribbean Tourism Month.