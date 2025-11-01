Couples Resorts Hurricane Melissa Relief Fund for Employees

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica – Couples Resorts, through its philanthropic arm, the Issa Trust Foundation, is dedicated to supporting our valued employees who have been deeply affected by Hurricane Melissa. Our team members are the heart and soul of Couples Resorts, welcoming each guest with warmth, kindness, and care. Now, as they face the daunting task of rebuilding their lives, it is our turn to care for them.

Issa Trust Foundation Relief Fund

In response to this crisis, the Issa Trust Foundation has established a special relief fund to provide direct assistance to employees and their families. This fund will help them rebuild their homes, replace essential items, and restore their lives after the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

Importantly, one hundred percent (100%) of all funds raised will go directly to support Couples Resorts employees. To multiply the impact, Couples Resorts will match every donation up to US $100,000. This means every dollar you contribute goes even further in helping our staff get back on their feet.

Heartfelt Appreciation

Couples Resorts extends heartfelt appreciation to our guests and friends around the world for their incredible outpouring of support. Your donations are making a real difference, helping our staff and their families rebuild their lives. For your generosity and compassion, we are profoundly thankful.

How to Help

If you would like to donate or learn more about the relief efforts, please visit www.issatrustfoundation.com. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings hope and tangible assistance to those who need it most.

Together, we can make a lasting impact. Thank you for standing with the Couples Resorts family during this challenging time.