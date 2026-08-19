‘What’s Your Story Jamaica’ Brings Million-Dollar Storytelling Competition to Fort Lauderdale

Two Kingston finalists will appear live at the 130-seat Victory Theater. South Florida gets an intimate showcase of Jamaican true-life storytelling.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Jamaica’s tradition of storytelling is getting a South Florida spotlight. What’s Your Story Jamaica, the true-life storytelling event, was created and produced by award-winning Jamaican playwright and performer Debra Ehrhardt. It will play two performances Sept. 12 and 13 at Fort Lauderdale’s intimate Victory Theater.

The engagement, presented by Debra Ehrhardt and Riddims Marketing, will feature video highlights from the 2026 What’s Your Story Jamaica competition. In addition, there will be live appearances by two finalists traveling from Kingston: Marlon Thompson and Jerry King-Johnson.

The format is deceptively simple: one true personal story, told in six to seven minutes. There are no elaborate sets, no special effects and no characters to hide behind.

What’s Your Story Jamaica bills itself as the only million-dollar storytelling competition in the world. Semi-finalists and finalists share J$1 million in prize money.

What emerges is a fast-moving, emotionally direct portrait of Jamaica told by the people who know it best — funny, surprising, moving and, at times, nearly unbelievable.

The 2026 finalists previously performed for a sold-out audience at Spanish Court in Kingston. Their stories ranged from comic confessionals to deeply personal reflections. The Fort Lauderdale dates mark a chance for South Florida audiences to experience that same spirit of authentic Jamaican storytelling — straight from yaad.

“There is so much more to Jamaica than what visitors see when they come on vacation,” Ehrhardt said. “Our greatest treasure is our people and the stories we carry. These stories are funny, surprising, touching and sometimes unbelievable — but they are always authentic.”

A Celebration Beyond the Stage

The evening will also include a special fashion presentation featuring Spunk Design by Denise Katz, adding color, style and Caribbean flair to a program built around Jamaican personality and lived experience.

Audiences can expect stories of childhood, family, love, heartbreak, triumph and culture. They will hear the vivid personal moments that shape identity, memory and community.

Two performances. True stories. One unforgettable Jamaican experience.

Performance Information

Saturday, September 12 — 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 13 — 4:00 p.m.

Location: Victory Theater Fort Lauderdale, Florida

With the Victory Theater seating just 130 patrons, tickets are limited and advance purchase is strongly encouraged.

About What’s Your Story Jamaica

What’s Your Story Jamaica is a live storytelling competition created and produced by award-winning Jamaican playwright and storyteller Debra Ehrhardt. Her autobiographical works have been performed on stages around the world.

The competition discovers, celebrates and preserves authentic Jamaican stories, giving Jamaicans from all walks of life a public platform to share personal experiences in their own voices.

Participants tell a true personal story in six to seven minutes. Meanwhile, semi-finalists and finalists share J$1 million in prize money.

At its heart is a simple belief:

Every Jamaican has a story. And every story deserves to be heard.