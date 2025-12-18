Stay Strong Jamaica: Join the Concert for Relief

SOUTH FLORIDA – Jamaican patriotism will be on show on January 2at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, where the Stay Strong Jamaica fundraising concert takes place.

A star-studded lineup will perform to raise money for the Hurricane Melissa recovery effort in Jamaica.

Artists confirmed are Shaggy, Julian Marley, Marcia Griffiths, Wayne Wonder, Inner Circle, Third World, The Wailers, I-Octane, Etana, Tee Jay, Shuga, Ernie Smith, Mykal Rose, Chalice, Brick and Lace and Ed Robinson.

All proceeds from ticket sales and donations will go to relevant authorities in Jamaica, where the destructive Category 5 storm made landfall on October 28th.

Inner Circle —- whose song, Stay Strong, salutes Jamaican resilience— are organizers of Stay Strong Jamaica which has the support of the country’s government.

Ian Lewis, bass player and co-founder of the Grammy-winning band, is looking forward to the event.

“We can feel the vibe that is emanating around the world, everybody wants to help. So how could we not put our hearts and souls behind this,” he said.

Noting that many Jamaicans are employed at the venue, Lewis also hailed management at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for hosting the show.

David Hoenemeyer, Chief Operating Officer of Seminole Gaming, speaking on behalf of Hard Rock Heals Foundation, acknowledged the organization’s ties to Jamaica.

“Hard Rock has a deep connection to Jamaica — its culture, its music, and its people. Hosting Stay Strong Jamaica is an honor and a responsibility we take to heart. We are proud that 100 percent of net proceeds will directly benefit recovery efforts, helping families and communities rebuild with hope and dignity,” he said.

Hurricane Melissa, according to the Jamaican government, caused $8 billion in damage. The rural parishes of St. Elizabeth, Westmoreland, Hanover, St. James and Trelawny suffered most damage.

Thousands of people are homeless and without electricity, with 45 deaths recorded in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.