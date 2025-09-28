Reggae North Music Awards: Honoring Reggae Excellence

ONTARIO, Canada – Five years ago when he launched the Reggae North online magazine, followed by Reggae North Radio, Tony Anthony wanted to stage an awards event exclusively for Canadian reggae.

In 2024, he realized that with the Reggae North Music Awards which honored the year’s top achievers. This year’s show is scheduled for September 28 at the Rose Theatre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

There are 19 categories including Top Male Vocalist (male and female), Top Album/EP of The Year and Top Entertainer of The Year. Tony Anthony, a Jamaican who has established himself as one of Canada’s top reggae singers, says the Reggae North Music Awards is more than handing out trophies.

“With reggae and dancehall being genres deeply rooted in Diaspora culture, social commentary, and identity, having a Canadian platform validates the voices of black artists and Caribbean heritage communities in Canada. It helps strengthen cultural pride and the music’s place in the national music ecosystem,” he told South Florida Caribbean News.

Top Entertainer of The Year Award

Exco Levi, a dominant figure in Canadian reggae, has seven nominations including Top Entertainer of The Year. Ammoye, an emerging singer, is nominated in three categories including Top Female Vocalist.

Top Club/Party Reggae Dancehall DJ Award Category

There is one new category — Top Club/Party Reggae Dancehall DJ. Singer Nana McLean, a fixture in Canadian reggae for over 45 years, and sound system operator Carl “Grandmaster Rosa” Green, will receive Living Legends awards.

Although Toronto was once home to leading artists such as Leroy Sibbles, Johnny Osbourne and Jackie Mittoo, its reggae scene never gathered the momentum of other major cities like New York or London.