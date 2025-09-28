Entertainment

Reggae North Music Awards: Honoring Reggae Excellence

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell3 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read
Tony Anthony, founder and organizer of the Reggae North Music Awards
Tony Anthony,-founder and organizer of the Reggae North Music Awards
Tony Anthony, founder and organizer of the Reggae North Music Awards
Tony Anthony, founder and organizer of the Reggae North Music Awards

ONTARIO, Canada – Five years ago when he launched the Reggae North online magazine, followed by Reggae North Radio, Tony Anthony wanted to stage an awards event exclusively for Canadian reggae.

In 2024, he realized that with the Reggae North Music Awards which honored the year’s top achievers. This year’s show is scheduled for September 28 at the Rose Theatre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

There are 19 categories including Top Male Vocalist (male and female), Top Album/EP of The Year and Top Entertainer of The Year. Tony Anthony, a Jamaican who has established himself as one of Canada’s top reggae singers, says the Reggae North Music Awards is more than handing out trophies.

“With reggae and dancehall being genres deeply rooted in Diaspora culture, social commentary, and identity, having a Canadian platform validates the voices of black artists and Caribbean heritage communities in Canada. It helps strengthen cultural pride and the music’s place in the national music ecosystem,” he told South Florida Caribbean News.

Top Entertainer of The Year Award

Exco Levi, a dominant figure in Canadian reggae, has seven nominations including Top Entertainer of The Year. Ammoye, an emerging singer, is nominated in three categories including Top Female Vocalist.

Top Club/Party Reggae Dancehall DJ Award Category

There is one new category — Top Club/Party Reggae Dancehall DJ. Singer Nana McLean, a fixture in Canadian reggae for over 45 years, and sound system operator Carl “Grandmaster Rosa” Green, will receive Living Legends awards.

Although Toronto was once home to leading artists such as Leroy Sibbles, Johnny Osbourne and Jackie Mittoo, its reggae scene never gathered the momentum of other major cities like New York or London.

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell3 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell is a Jamaican journalist who has covered major events in that country, the Caribbean and South Florida for over 30 years. He has written for the Jamaica Observer, Gleaner Company and the Caribbean News Agency.

Related Articles

Connecting Through Food: Chef Jeff Johnson's Culinary Adventure

Connecting Through Food: Chef Jeff Johnson’s Culinary Adventure

November 19, 2024
Miami Jr Carnival

Miami Carnival’s Jr. Carnival Returns to Central Broward Regional Park

September 10, 2022

A Jamaican Music Star Will Be Born At Redemption The Concert

May 21, 2015

Jamaica’s Lowell Hawthorne at Broward’s Literary Feast

November 9, 2012
Back to top button