Sandals Chairman Urges More Niche Manufacturing for Tourism Sector

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, Adam Stewart, believes there is tremendous scope for niche manufacturing. This would provide a range of products to supply the region’s hospitality industry.

“The opportunity for niche manufacturing in the Caribbean is massive. We would love to see our bathroom amenities come in locally made refillable bottles, scented with Caribbean botanicals, and that our takeaway containers, straws and utensils are biodegradable and manufactured just down the road,” Stewart told Caribbean Business & Travel.

He said the coffee grounds that would otherwise be considered waste can be transformed into clean-burning biofuel.

“This is the circular economy in motion – waste is no longer waste, but a resource waiting to be harnessed. If we rethink our approach as a region, secure investments in the opportunities for sustainability, we can turn these ideas into reality.”

Need for Teamwork

In a broad interview with a Caribbean business magazine, Stewart highlighted the need for teamwork in the region. This teamwork can help unlock the potential of niche manufacturing.

“First, governments can incentivise sustainable product innovation by providing grant funding and simplified licensing for eco-manufacturers. Second, the tourism industry must take the lead in aggregating demand and creating consistent offtake agreements that make local manufacturing financially viable. Finally, technical support and training programmes can help upskill artisans and small producers to meet hospitality standards.”

The Jamaican business executive believes there is incredible potential for new partnerships that will allow the private sector, governments, and entrepreneurs to collaborate. These partnerships aim to build a green supply chain that delivers world-class experiences while generating real economic value at home.

Stewart observed across the region, the need to strengthen the link between tourism and agri-business is growing exponentially.

“At Sandals, we don’t just serve food, we serve heritage, pride, and a better tomorrow. Our central procurement team works closely with farmers, cooperatives, and government ministries of agriculture, and has set the example of the benefits of sustainability by investing in logistic solutions that make regional trade more seamless and efficient.”

To further exemplify the cross-linkages and sustainability practices, Stewart alluded to Sandals’ partnership with the Caribbean Network of Fisherfolk Organisations (CNFO). This partnership spans 17 countries.

Stewart contends that a resilient Caribbean economy is built on partnerships between governments, investors, entrepreneurs, and the private sector. He highlighted the importance of bold, forward-looking investment and collaboration. This is necessary to develop a regional green supply chain that elevates local artisans, creates jobs, and delivers unforgettable guest experiences rooted in authenticity.

Strength of “Brand Caribbean”

Stewart pointed to the strength of “Brand Caribbean” as a collective identity. This identity celebrates the rich diversity of the Caribbean while presenting a unified message to the world.

“I’m more encouraged than ever that we are taking meaningful steps toward elevating brand Caribbean, not just as individual islands, but as a unified, world-class region. A stronger regional partnership, cohesive marketing efforts, strong investment in the region and a shared recognition that sustainability and cultural preservation are central to tourism expansion.” “Tourism is more than an industry. It’s the heartbeat of the region. When we collaborate as one, we don’t just compete, we lead,” declared Stewart.

At the February 2025 CARICOM Heads of Government meeting in Barbados, Stewart offered to share the expertise of the Sandals Corporate University (SCU) to train tourism industry workers throughout the region.