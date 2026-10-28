Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival: Food Meets Caribbean Music

MIRAMAR — The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is turning up the heat for its 2026 return to South Florida, with Christopher Martin, Baby Cham, Iwer George and Sailor Jane set to headline the annual food-and-music celebration at Miramar Regional Park on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Presented by Publix and billed as “The Ultimate Sunday Dinner,” the festival pairs Jamaican jerk cuisine and Caribbean culture with a full day of reggae, dancehall and soca. Walshy Fire of Major Lazer, Richie D and Extatic Sound will keep the music moving between live performances.

Who Is Performing at Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival 2026?

Christopher Martin Brings Contemporary Reggae

Jamaican singer Christopher Martin will bring his smooth vocals and crossover-ready reggae catalog to Miramar. His best-known songs include “Cheaters Prayer,” “I’m a Big Deal” and “Paper Loving.”

Baby Cham Powers the Dancehall Set

Baby Cham is expected to deliver one of the day’s highest-energy performances. The dancehall hitmaker’s catalog includes “Ghetto Story” and “Vitamin S,” songs built for a crowd-ready singalong.

Iwer George Brings Trinidad Carnival Energy

Trinidad and Tobago soca veteran Iwer George will add carnival fire with favorites including “Come to Meh,” “Ah Home” and “Stage Gone Bad,” his Road March-winning collaboration with Kes.

Sailor Jane Adds Soulful Reggae and Ska

Florida-based vocalist Sailor Jane rounds out the featured live lineup with original music including “Walk Good,” plus reggae and ska interpretations of Sade classics “Smooth Operator” and “No Ordinary Love.”

Walshy Fire and South Florida DJs Keep the Vibes Flowing

Walshy Fire of Major Lazer will connect dancehall, reggae, soca and global club sounds throughout the day. Richie D will spin Caribbean favorites, while Extatic Sound adds reggae, dancehall and party anthems to the mix.

Jerk Cuisine, Culture and Family Activities

The festival extends beyond the main stage with authentic Jamaican jerk and Caribbean dishes, culinary competitions, cooking demonstrations and family activities. The interactive Culture Corner, hosted by Jody Ann Gray and Raul Blaze, will spotlight Caribbean heritage and community.

“Great food, great music and great company are at the heart of the Jamaican Sunday dinner tradition,” festival co-founder Carson “Eddy” Edwards said. “We’re bringing that spirit to life with an entertainment lineup that celebrates the diversity and energy of Caribbean music.”

Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival 2026: Date, Time and Location

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026

Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 Time: 2 to 10 p.m.

2 to 10 p.m. Location: Miramar Regional Park, Miramar, Florida

Miramar Regional Park, Miramar, Florida Featured artists: Christopher Martin, Baby Cham, Iwer George and Sailor Jane

Christopher Martin, Baby Cham, Iwer George and Sailor Jane DJs: Walshy Fire, Richie D and Extatic Sound

Walshy Fire, Richie D and Extatic Sound Festival highlights: Jamaican jerk cuisine, live music, culinary demonstrations, cultural programming and family entertainment

Jamaican jerk cuisine, live music, culinary demonstrations, cultural programming and family entertainment Family offer: Children under 10 enter free

Children under 10 enter free Tickets: Additional information is available at jerkfestival.com

Why the Festival Matters

For South Florida’s Caribbean community, the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is more than a concert or food event. It is a gathering built around the flavors, sounds and shared traditions of the region—served with the warmth of a Jamaican Sunday dinner.

Festivalgoers can expect an all-day mix of headline performances, Caribbean DJs, jerk cuisine and cultural experiences designed for families, music fans and food lovers alike.