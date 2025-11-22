Inner Circle Releases “Stay Strong” — A Tribute to Jamaica’s Resilience After Hurricane Melissa

MIAMI – Grammy Award–winning reggae icons Inner Circle, celebrated globally as the “Bad Boys of Reggae,” proudly announce the release of their powerful new single, “Stay Strong.” This inspiring anthem is dedicated to the resilience, unity, and unbreakable spirit of the Jamaican people. It comes in the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

Debut Performance at the I Love Jamaica: Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert

As part of their steadfast commitment to humanitarian causes, Inner Circle will debut a special live performance of “Stay Strong” on December 12 at the UBS Arena in New York. This highly anticipated event, the I Love Jamaica: Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert, is curated by multi-platinum global superstar Shaggy. It promises to be a night of hope and unity.

Uniting for a Cause

The I Love Jamaica: Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert will bring together artists, fans, and the Jamaican diaspora in a powerful show of solidarity. All proceeds from the event will go to support families and communities most affected by Hurricane Melissa. This ensures vital aid reaches those in need.

I Love Jamaica: Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert is presented by Jamaica Strong NY Inc., will be held on Friday, December 12, 2025, in collaboration with Jammins Entertainment, The Irie Jam Foundation, RoadBlock Radio and other esteemed partners.

Continuing a Legacy of Impact

The release of “Stay Strong” stands as another proud milestone in Inner Circle’s illustrious five-decade career. Renowned for their enduring legacy as cultural ambassadors, the group continues to champion global humanitarian efforts through their music. They also engage in activism.

“Stay Strong” Available on All Major Streaming Platforms

Fans can look forward to streaming “Stay Strong” on all major digital platforms upon its official release. Join Inner Circle, Shaggy, and the entire reggae community in supporting Jamaica’s recovery. Together, they celebrate the power of music to heal and unite.

Stay Strong Merchandise

To further support relief efforts, exclusive “Stay Strong” merch will also be released soon, with proceeds benefiting families and communities rebuilding across Jamaica. Fans can expect limited-edition items inspired by the colors, culture, and resilience of the island.

Looking Forward to 2026

As the new year approaches, Inner Circle—the original Bad Boys of Reggae—will continue their mission to uplift and support Jamaica. More performances, relief initiatives, and special announcements are coming in January. This is only the beginning. Jamaica, stay strong—much more to come soon.