St Croix Reggae Artist Kruziano Teams Up with BL Tha Hook Slaya

ST. CROIX – St Croix reggae star Kruziano and American award-winning dancehall and reggae producer BL tha Hook Slaya have joined forces for a new track. The track will be released on Memorial Day, May 22nd and is entitled “I’ll be there for the Weekend “.

Producer BL Tha Hook Slaya continues to shine after his song was featured in the 2025’s 5 time Oscar winning film Anora. He followed that up with the release of “Draco” with Bounty Killer, followed by the release of “Let Em Know”, which is a dedication to his longtime friend Jah Cure on the WYFL Riddim.

“Kruziano is an artist that I believe is going to do major things in 2026 and has the versatility to be an extremely special artist”, said producer BL tha Hook Slaya.

BL tha Hook Slaya is currently on the island of St. Croix with Kruziano to shoot the music video for their new single.