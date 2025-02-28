Entertainment

Hook Slaya Records Releases A Historic Catalog Across Multiple Genres

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 minutes ago
0 1 1 minute read

SOUTH FLORIDA – Hook Slaya Records had a successful year in 2024 with 2 singles. Those singles were “This is How We Roll” with Buju Banton and Capleton, and “Rich Summer” with Jah Thunder and Capleton. Those singles were collaborations with BL tha Hook Slaya. The two singles hit multiple reggae charts in the USA.

Following this success, Hook Slaya Records has released a catalogue of their unreleased songs across 5 genres. The catalogue of albums are called:

  • The Legacy Vol: 1 (Hip-Hop)
  • The Legacy Vol: 2 (Pop)
  • The Legacy Vol: 3 (Reggae)
  • The Legacy Vol: 4 (Latin)
  • The Legacy Vol: 5 (R&B)
BL the Hook Slaya
BL the Hook Slaya

Of the reggae catalogue, Executive Producer, BL the Hook Slaya said Reggae Music is in his soul, “I recorded all these songs with various artists from Little Hero to Sasha and never released them and I recorded them from 2007 to 2015”, BL said.  

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 minutes ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Leading dancehall promotions company, Irish and Chin Inks Deal

June 18, 2010

Traveling Caribbean Film Showcase underway in Saint Lucia

May 24, 2007

Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami launches Jamaica Independence Essay competition

June 20, 2013

Celebrity Soccer Cultural Festival – May 28th

May 8, 2012
Back to top button