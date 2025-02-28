Hook Slaya Records Releases A Historic Catalog Across Multiple Genres

SOUTH FLORIDA – Hook Slaya Records had a successful year in 2024 with 2 singles. Those singles were “This is How We Roll” with Buju Banton and Capleton, and “Rich Summer” with Jah Thunder and Capleton. Those singles were collaborations with BL tha Hook Slaya. The two singles hit multiple reggae charts in the USA.

Following this success, Hook Slaya Records has released a catalogue of their unreleased songs across 5 genres. The catalogue of albums are called:

The Legacy Vol: 1 (Hip-Hop)

The Legacy Vol: 2 (Pop)

The Legacy Vol: 3 (Reggae)

The Legacy Vol: 4 (Latin)

The Legacy Vol: 5 (R&B)

Of the reggae catalogue, Executive Producer, BL the Hook Slaya said Reggae Music is in his soul, “I recorded all these songs with various artists from Little Hero to Sasha and never released them and I recorded them from 2007 to 2015”, BL said.