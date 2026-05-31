Causion’s Latest Song “Feels Like I’m Dreaming” Celebrates Antigua’s Beauty

SOUTH FLORIDA – Antigua’s official Reggae Ambassador, Causion takes that designation seriously. He feels an obligation to attract people to his country, located in the Eastern Caribbean.

Feels Like I’m Dreaming, his latest song, is geared at doing just that. The South Florida-based singer co-wrote and co-produced the laid-back reggae track with Maurice Gregory.

Elite Islands Resorts

Released on June 1, it is Causion’s fifth project with Elite Islands Resorts, a company that markets Antigua and sister island Barbuda as a tourist destination. Feels Like I’m Dreaming was preceded by Antigua me Come From, Caribbean Vacation, Sunny Day and Tropical State of Mind.

“It gets more powerful with each song because I understand now what Antigua means — not just to me, but to everyone who has ever called it home or dreamed of coming here. That responsibility is something I carry with me into every recording session,” said Causion.

In May, he filmed a video for Feels Like I’m Dreaming in Antigua. The video showcases the scenery that attracted over 1.2 million visitors in 2025. Produced by Elite Islands Resorts, the visual will be released during the summer.

Causion is from the parish of St. Paul in southern Antigua. Like much of the island, the local economy depends heavily on tourism and agriculture.

With an area of 281 kilometers (108 square miles), Antigua has a population of less than 100,000. But it has produced some of the world’s greatest cricketers including Sir Vivian Richards and Sir Curtly Ambrose. Both played for the West Indies team.

In November, 2024, Causion was awarded the Commander of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (CH), Antigua and Barbuda’s fourth-highest honor. His latest song perfectly sums up his patriotism.

“Feels Like I’m Dreaming exists because I want the world to feel what I feel every single time I come home. When you get here, you’ll understand exactly what I mean,” said Causion.