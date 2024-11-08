Antigua and Barbuda Honors Causion with National Award

by Howard Campbell

ANTIGUA and BARBUDA – Gregory Colin Bailey, best known in music circles as Causion, has been honored in his native Antigua and Barbuda with the Commander of The most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (CH).

On November 1, Sir Rodney Williams, the Governor General of Antigua and Barbuda, invested him. This happened during Independence Day celebrations at the National Stadium in St. John’s, the capital of the country.

The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage is the country’s fourth-highest national award. Causion was recognized for “serving as Antigua and Barbuda’s Reggae Ambassador for over 30 years, enriching the lives of many through his advocacy for community service and cultural promotion.”

“It is a proud feeling when your country and the people hails you for the work that you have done,” said Causion, a longtime South Florida resident.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda praised him shortly after the announcement that the music video for “Caribbean Vacation” a track Causion produced to highlight the islands as a travel hotspot, has surpassed one million views on YouTube.

In 2023, Causion released Mission in Progress, a seven-song EP that includes the patriotic Antigua me come From.

The Island Row Girls — Samara Emmanuel, Christal Clashing, Elvira Bell Bailey and Kevina Francis — who completed an historic row across the Pacific Ocean to raise awareness for women’s empowerment, received the Institutional Award – The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage – Gold.

Eight other people were honored at the event by the Antigua and Barbuda Government. Prime Minister Gaston A. Browne also attended. Among those recognized was Samuel Aymer. He received the title of Knight Grand Commander of the Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KCN). This is Antigua and Barbuda’s second-highest honor.

Ayner was acknowledged for his outstanding service in national development and healthcare advancement. Ronald Leslie Randall, Esquire was similarly honored for his exceptional contributions to national development.