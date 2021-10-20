Carnival En Punta Cana set for Dec 10th-13th

[Punta Cana, Dominican Republic] – Following great anticipation after their safe and successful Cancun, Mexico edition, the promoters of ‘Carnival En’ are gearing up to activate an intimate, premium all-inclusive Caribbean Carnival weekend this December in the picturesque resort town of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The event ‘Carnival En Punta Cana’ takes from Dec 10th-13th 2021. It is best described as a Hyper-Inclusive Carnival-Infused Vacation Weekend Experience.

With all of the buzz following April 2021’s ‘Carnival En Cancun’ the organizers (known for popular Caribbean Diaspora event staples such as Silent Morning and Water Colours J’ouvert Boat Party) have pulled out all of the stops to bring forth a creative yet authentic Caribbean Carnival experience in a controlled environment complete with all of the beloved elements commonly associated with the festival.

With the pristine, lush Barceló Bavaro Grand Resort lush as its setting, the upcoming weekend of events will offer eager attendees the right mix of class, cuisine, cocktails and Caribbean-style party vibes.

Boasting 10 themed restaurants, 5 Buffet, 16 Bars, 7 swimming pools, 7 tennis courts, 2 paddle tennis courts, a bowling centre, an 18 hole golf course, shopping centre, 24 hour casino and spa in addition to many other wonderful facilities and activities, this adult-only beachfront resort located at one of the top 10 beaches in the world presents several amenities for those patrons seeking some leisure and down time in between the excitement of the weekend’s events.

Follow-up to Miami Carnival

However, for those Carnival enthusiasts who are ready to reignite their Miami Carnival high or for those who didn’t particularly want to partake in any crowded fetes or festival parades, the promoters have curated a unique selection of electrifying events inclusive of breakfast parties, boat rides, pajama parties and Carnival costume-themed parties.

COVID-19 Protocols

In addition to a top-notch slate of themed parties featuring a stellar cast of DJs set to a breath-taking backdrop, Carnival En Punta Cana promises to keep its attendees safe with strict COVID-19 protocols in its secure, luxurious, intimate, controlled party atmosphere.

The general mission of Carnival En is to unite people through the platform of Carnival. Especially with the uncertainty of when the next physical festival may occur. This hybrid of ‘relaxation meets revelry’ seems to provide the perfect solution for enjoying the mas without being amongst the masses.

