Shinehead Hits Central Park SummerStage

NEW YORK – Summer is sizzlin’ and so is Shinehead! The music maverick is set to headline ‘VP Records Presents Dancehall Meets Hip Hop 90s Style’ at Capital One and CityParks Foundation’s SummerStage (E. 72nd & 5th Ave). He joins an awesome line up of heavyweights. This includes the likes of Slick Rick, Wayne Wonder, Red Fox, Lady G, Jazzy Joyce, and Peter Panic. Plus, hosts Ralph McDaniels and Dahved Levy.

Celebrated as an international music and culture trailblazer, Shinehead rose to fame with an unprecedented and vibrant fusion of Reggae, Dancehall, Hip Hop and R&B. The acclaimed artist has been entertaining the masses for over 40 years. Whether singing, toasting, rapping or DJing, the “Jamaican in New York” singer is determined that all competition must “Know How Fe Chat.

Music Catalogue

With an impressive music catalogue that has worldwide audiences singing lyrics verbatim, there is no questioning the Shinehead effect! Favs like “Strive,” “Jamaican in New York,” “Chain Gang,” “Gimme No Crack,” “Try My Love,” “Know How Fe Chat,” and “Golden Touch”. In addition to many more that showcase Shinehead’s unorthodox musical offerings.

Hailing from sound system culture, matriculating on the legendary Downbeat the Ruler (Tony Screw) and African Love sounds, Shinehead’s approach to music and live performances has been well curated and culturally robust from day one. Naturally, his cross section of musical styles help make the creative an ideal fit for this platform.

First SummerStage Appearance

Shinehead is set to deliver an electrifying performance! This highly anticipated show marks his first time on the City Parks SummerStage in over 30 years! The music giant has been sizzling all summer long, celebrating the opening of his downtown LA studio and event space with partner DJ Papalotl; taking his Kingston 12 Hi Fi sound system on the road; and reveling in the buzz of great releases “Never Had a Dream Come True” (music video/single) and “The Makings of You” (single).

Legendary label VP Records has been a bastion of Jamaican music in New York City since its founding in 1977. Riddims and beats are the heart of the story of Dancehall Reggae and Hip Hop in 1990s New York. Producers, DJs, and artists from various neighborhoods, with an appreciation of Jamaica’s latest hits, expanded the sound with tracks built on the same brands of drum machines and electronic keyboards of the era. The burgeoning New York Dancehall scene went on to spawn multiple careers and countless street anthems. This show presents some of the creators of those anthemic hits.

DJs Jazzy Joyce and Peter Panic will set the mood with a mix of 90s Hip Hop and Reggae that displays the cultural mix and dancefloor appeal of the era. Hosted by DJ Ralph McDaniels of Video Music Box and New York radio legend Dahved Levy, this one promises to be a hot summer night.

Capital One City Parks Foundation brings renowned artists and rising stars from around the world to local neighborhood parks each year. This season of SummerStage continues a rich legacy of convening compelling artists of diverse music styles and cultural offerings to engage fans from all over the city and the world during a critical time when people need it the most.

SummerStage takes place on Saturday, August 13, 2022, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm (Doors open 6:00 pm). Tickets or RSVPs are not required to attend this FREE performance and admission is first come first serve.