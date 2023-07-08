Entertainment

Minister Bartlett and Joe Bogdanovich Discuss Strategic Vision for Reggae Sumfest

Reggae Sumfest organizer and CEO of Downsound Entertainment, Joe Bogdanovich (left) and Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett
Reggae Sumfest organizer and CEO of Downsound Entertainment, Joe Bogdanovich (left) and Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett led discussions with Reggae Sumfest organizer and CEO of Downsound Entertainment, Joe Bogdanovich about this year’s staging and the future of the festival.

Reggae Sumfest organizer and CEO of Downsound Entertainment, Joe Bogdanovich (left) and Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett
Reggae Sumfest organizer and CEO of Downsound Entertainment, Joe Bogdanovich (left) and Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett

Bogdanovich shared that he and his team are considering taking the Reggae Sumfest brand into overseas markets, creating an additional pull factor for visitors to Jamaica.

In keeping with this, Minister Bartlett emphasized that as Sumfest’s strategic vision becomes clearer, the Ministry would be better positioned to plan and provide support towards the festival’s success.

Reggae Sumfest vision Minister Bartlett and Joe Bogdanovich
Minister Bartlett (3rd right) and Joe Bogdanovich (centre) were joined by a team from the Ministry of Tourism and its public bodies, which included (L-R) Executive Assistant Tricelle Powell, Advisor Paige Gordon, Director of the Tourism Linkages Network Carolyn McDonald-Riley, Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) Communications and Public Relations Manager Fiona Fennell and Joey Bogdanovich from Downsound Entertainment.

 

