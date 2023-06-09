Junior Reid and I Born go on the ‘Frontline’

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Junior Reid and I Born combine to release a song that tears at the heart of what the street is really like. Frontline successfully captures contemporary reality, which may be the reason why music lovers have embraced the song since its release.

Commenting on the reception to the single, I Born describes it as “overwhelming”. He said from the feedback received, the song is perceived as an iconic tune with a universal message that those who are on the frontlines daily truly appreciate.

I Born who hails from Mount Vernon, New York, was influenced by hip-hop at a young age. Steadily climbing the ladder of success, he has now hooked up with an artiste whose talent he admires, Junior Reid.

Sharing how the meeting was orchestrated, he said it happened through Rsonist from the Heatmakerz.

“While at the studio, Rsonist was making the beat, and I walked in on it and was like, “Yo, what’s that?” but he didn’t complete it, so after recording Look What I’ve Become, I asked him if he ever finished the beat, so Rsonist played it, and he said a Reggae artiste would be fire on the song. I was a fan of Junior Reid and asked Rsonist if he could link me with him. The rest is now history, as the song was recorded and gained traction on the airwaves and in the streets.

Sharing on the link-up with the One Blood singer, I Born said since their first meeting, they have hit it off, and he enjoys the uplifting conversations… He feels he has now gained a brother in him.

I Born claimed that the music actually served as inspiration for the lyrics, which he and Junior Reid co-wrote and had Heatmakerz produce. He said once Reid heard the music, it moved his soul to come up with the lyrics to the hook in 20 minutes.

“He sent it back to me, and I composed my lyrics off of Junior Reid’s melody, and together we have created a masterpiece,” he notes, sharing that the video was shot in the heart of Kingston with people coming out to show their love.

It was a special moment for I Born, as it was his first time amongst the people in Jamaica, quite unlike his ‘resort’ experience on the island.

“I was really on the streets of Kingston, and the vibe was crazy! The youth made the experience for me unforgettable, and to see the people sing the song as we shot the scenes let me know that we have a hit and that I was in the right place at the right time,” he gushed.

I Born who has done other combinations with artistes such as Styles P from Lox, AZ, and multi-platinum artiste GhostFace Killah from Wu Tang Clan, said his hope is that reggae music lovers will feel the heart message and know that each lyrical bar and harmony came from a place of genuine love for the people who are in the struggle for freedom, justice, and equality.

Regarding his combination with Junior Reid, I Born said fans can expect to see them doing it again in the near future.

The near future looks very bright for another big tune from me and the great Junior Reid.