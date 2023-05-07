Triple Blaxxx’s “Mr Bogle” Dedicated to the Iconic Dancehall Choreographer, Bogle

by Howard Campbell

LOS ANGELES – While hiking with friends in the hills of Hollywood last year, singer Triple Blaxxx heard Sammy Davis Jr’s signature song Mr. Bojangles blaring from speakers. An idea came to him instantly.

He thought about covering the fabled song (which Davis dedicated to legendary tap dancer Bill Bojangles) to a reggae beat, with lyrics saluting iconic dancehall choreographer, Bogle, who was murdered 18 years ago.

“I started thinking, ‘he should have said Mr. Bogle instead of Mr. Bojangles’. While walking up the hill, the inspiration and lyrics just flowed. We got serious with it and pursued what I was hearing in my mind,” Triple Blaxxx explained.

His song, Mr. Bogle, is scheduled for release on May 12. It is produced by Carl McGregor, a Belizean-American.

Based in Southern California, Triple Blaxxx met the flamboyant Bogle on several occasions while partying in Jamaica. He believes his impact transcends dancing.

“This dude is a legend. A song about him is due,” he said.

Previously known as Sugar Black, Triple Blaxxx was a member of the duo, Sugar Black and Lebanculah Who were part of Tony Rebel’s Flames Music camp during the 1990s.

Born Gerald Levy, Bogle is one of the most influential figures in modern dancehall. He was a key member of the Black Roses Crew, a Trench Town outfit led by the notorious William “Willie Haggart” Moore.

Bogle was killed on January 19, 2005 at a gas station in Kingston shortly after leaving the popular Weddy Weddy dance. He was 40 years-old.

His signature moves included The Bogle, Willie Bounce, Jerry Springer and Urkle. Beenie Man’s hit song, World Dance, was a tribute to Bogle; Buju Banton also made the charts with the song, Bogle.

In the video for her 2009 hit song Rude Boy, Rihanna performs The Bogle.