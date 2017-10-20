Lyric Prince to deliver 2017 Art Africa Miami Arts Fair launch lecture

MIAMI – Art Africa Miami Arts Fair is Miami’s premier anchor fair for artists from the African Diaspora, Art Africa Miami kicks off the opening day of Art Week — when thousands of collectors, dealers, curators and artists descend upon Miami.

Renown for its avant garde gallery-like decor, its outstanding quality and extraordinary variety, Art Africa Miami showcases the best in contemporary black art.

Art Africa Miami had grown into a leading position in America’s contemporary art fair market. It is the original and longest-running contemporary art fair solely showcasing black diaspora artists in Miami and continues to receive praise for the variety of unparalleled art that it offers.

It is the not-to-be missed event for all serious collectors, curators, museum directors and interior designers, providing an intimate look at some of the most important work at the forefront of the international contemporary black art movement.

Art Africa Miami Arts is spaced between the Pan-African Pavilion at 919 Lyric Plaza and the opposite 920 historic Clyde Killens’ building both on NE 2nd Avenue in Overtown, ART AFRICA 20017 cover about 9000 sq. of exhibition-space; doubling that of previous years.

The 2017 Art Africa Miami Arts Fair Launch Lecture: New Perspectives On A Changing Art World:The Work of African Diaspora Arts on Friday, November 3, 2017 will be delivered by Lyric Prince.

Renowned black female artist Lyric Prince

Prince was born and raised in Richmond, VA and received her B.A. in Fine Arts from Saint Joseph’s University, and has recently completed a M.S. in Science, Technology, and Society from Drexel University.

Lyric Prince’s current research background and interests include medical anthropology, mass media representation of the body, and visual culture online. Her past experience includes digital installations, blogging, and drawing/painting large-scale works in live settings.

The inspiration behind her work can be captured in three segments- 1. Movement 2. Personhood 3. Transformation She currently lives and works in Philadelphia and DC.

Art Africa Miami Arts 2017 7th Edition

BACK TO BLACK: No On/Off Ramps

ART AFRICA 2017 explores how Black Arts respond to the assaults that currently beset the global African Diaspora and the world at large and how artists of African descent and of the global south create modes of intervention of radical autonomy.

BACK TO BLACK: No On/Off Ramps is a multimedia presentation including paintings,sculptures, photography, installation and video as well as performance exploring how alternative narratives confront the resurgence of oppression and the idea of Black arts’ intervention in the cultural sphere as both necessary and urgent.

BACK TO BLACK: No On/Off Ramps brings about 25 artists from the United States, Africa, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America.

BACK TO BLACK: No On/Off Ramps honors all participant artists whose works have been deemed retaining a truth dimension of liberation.

December 5th, ART AFRICA 2017

Noon-2pm Press Preview

December 6th, 2017 ART AFRICA PREVIEW (Parts 1 &2)

Part 1 Noon-2pm

Sotheby’s x Marcus Samuelson x Art Africa Luncheon (Invitation Only)

Part 2 7pm-11pm

Opening Night/ ART AFRICA Red Carpet Masquerade Benefit (TICKETED EVENT)

*Opening Night—- a signature event only brings collectors and artists and the public for a cocktail presentation of the 2017 edition.

December 7th, 2017 through December 9, 2017 (Panels and artists talk)

Panel 1.

The Local and the Global: Black aesthetics and the legitimization process in global contemporary Art

Panel 2.

Centering the Margins: Contemporary situations and differences in African Diaspora: mutations, migration, multiculturalism.

Art Africa Miami Arts Fair Featured Artists