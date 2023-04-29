Caribbean Airlines Announced as Presenting Partner of Reggae Sumfest

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – Caribbean Airlines Limited is proud to announce its partnership as the presenting sponsor of Reggae Sumfest, the largest music festival in Montego Bay, Jamaica and the Caribbean.

Reggae Sumfest which is celebrating its 30th year, has evolved into a week-long series of diverse activities. This includes an Artisan Village and the Sumfest Mall which will have authentic Jamaican crafted items on sale.

This exciting partnership will extend for the next two years. Best of all, it will be prominently showcased through a special decal on one of Caribbean Airlines’ new Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

Since its inception in 1993 Reggae Sumfest provides a platform for talented Jamaican artistes to perform on a global stage, giving them the opportunity for international exposure. It holds special significance as it brings reggae music back to its roots in Jamaica. The event also contributes to the economy of Montego Bay as attendees patronize the hotels, restaurants and other attractions.

The festival draws a wide audience of Jamaicans, Caribbean people, and the Diaspora, who gather to celebrate the richness of Caribbean music, culture and cuisine.

An Iconic Event

According to Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines: “We are thrilled to once again be the presenting partner of Reggae Sumfest, one of the most iconic events in the Caribbean, especially as the promoters celebrate the 30th anniversary. This partnership started in 2019 but was paused due to the pandemic. However, we’ve re-connected, as Caribbean Airlines reinforces our commitment to promoting Caribbean culture. Further, as an airline that is dedicated to connecting people across the Caribbean and beyond, this partnership makes perfect sense. Mr. Medera also highlighted the importance of Reggae Sumfest in promoting reggae music globally. He said, “Reggae music is Jamaica’s gift to the world, and Reggae Sumfest provides the opportunity for people to come and experience it at its ‘home’ in Jamaica at the highest level. This collaboration allows us to be a part of this important cultural event and to share the best of the Caribbean with the world.”

Historic Partnership

In commenting on the partnership Reggae Sumfest promoter Joe Bogdanovich stated: “In 2019, Reggae Sumfest and Caribbean Airlines embarked on a historic partnership as the greatest reggae festival in the Caribbean joined forces with the regional airline. The advent of the COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the three-year venture, so this year, on the 30th anniversary of Reggae Sumfest, we are renewing the association in which Caribbean Airlines will be presenting sponsor”. He continued: “The installation of the Reggae Sumfest 30th anniversary logo on CAL’s 737 is a matter of pride for us as it will announce our partnership at all gateways the jet enters and celebrate an important element of regional unity. I firmly believe that music is the great unifier. The rhythms of dancehall, reggae and soca have blended over the years as our artistes collaborate in a range of creative endeavours. Reggae Sumfest has increasingly invited soca artistes to perform on our stage and I am aware of the popularity of our artistes in the rest of the Caribbean and the world. Thanks to Caribbean Airlines for reviving the partnership for another two years. We hope that this signals many more years of creative collaboration.”

Reggae Sumfest 2023 is scheduled to take place from July 16-22. The show promises to be a spectacular showcase of Caribbean music, entertainment, food, and culture. With Caribbean Airlines’ support as the presenting sponsor, the festival is set to attain even greater heights. In addition, it will be infused with more excitement, energy, and international attention to Montego Bay, Jamaica. Plus, the entire Caribbean region.