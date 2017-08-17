New York Caribbean Carnival Week celebrates 50 years

Brooklyn, NY— On Thursday, August 31st, the 50th Annual New York Caribbean Carnival Week (NYCCW) presented by West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA) kicks off with Reggae Unda Di Stars, co-presented by Red Stripe and media partner Irie Jam Radio.

This funky Reggae party, features Reggae Ambassadors Cocoa Tea, Ghanian Dancehall Reggae artist, Stonebwoy, and Brooklyn’s own Afrobeat songstress, WUNMI, performing popular hits like She Loves Me Now, FYAH, My Name, Come From Far, Fit Body and more!

Along with a taste of “Marley magic” with an appearance by Grammy award winning artist, Stephen “Ragga” Marley, commemorating his father’s visit to the same Brooklyn stage where he (Bob Marley) debuted “Uprising” and expressed enthusiasm and support for WIADCA’s efforts in bringing the community together by promoting diversity and tolerance through music and culture in NYC.

Friday, September 1st celebrates our annual Summer Jam: Stay In School Concert & Youth Fest and in the evening at 8:00pm the popular Brass Fest concert features Soca Ambassadors D’All Stars featuring Blaxx, 2017 Party Monarch King Ricardo Drue (Antigua), Teddyson John (St. Lucia), Lyrikal (Trinidad), Farmer Nappy (Trinidad), 2017 Road March King, Problem Child (St. Vincent), Lavaman (Grenada), and 2017 Road March King MX Prime of Ultimate Rejects (Trinidad) and music by DJ Sounds 4 Life, DJ Starboy Movements, DJ Spice in one huge outdoor party!

On Saturday, September 2nd bring the kids out to “jump up” in Junior Carnival then cool down to the sweet sounds of steel pan music at our annual Panorama 2017 showcase.

On Sunday, September 3rd the Dimanche Gras finale includes Calypsi Ambassadors, The Calypso King of the World, The Mighty Sparrow, Queen Calypso Rose, King David Rudder, Swallow (Antigua), Ras Iley (Barbados) and Dane Gulston steel pan virtuoso along with the King & Queen of the Bands costume presentations!

*All events will run through Monday, September 4th ending with the 50th Anniversary of New York Caribbean Carnival Parade, on the famed Eastern Parkway “cultural row” from 11:00am – 6:00pm.

“We are blessed to have marked 50 years of Caribbean impact, culture, education, economic contribution, services and Carnival in New York State! This year we celebrate our long standing partners and welcome new ones that will help sustain this legacy for the next 50 years. We look forward to a diverse, inclusive, and bright future as we welcome new members and volunteers from all walks of life and celebrate our stalwarts. Looking forward to seeing you all on the parkway“, says William R. Howard – WIADCA President.

In celebration of WIADCA’s 2017 theme, From A Dream to A Legacy, this year’s Grand Marshals are NY State Assemblyman Nick Perry 58th District, George Hulse (VP of Community Engagement, Healthfirst), Camille Joseph-Goldman (VP of Government Affairs, Charter Communications) and NY State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

Honorary Grand Marshals: Hon. NYS Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Hon. NYC Mayor Bill deBlasio, Frank Seddio Esq. (Chairman Kings County Democratic Party) and other corporate sponsors to lead parade.

For the fourth year, WIADCA will also have Junior Parade Grand Marshals.

NEW YORK CARIBBEAN CARNIVAL WEEK 2017 SCHEDULE

All events are held at the Brooklyn Museum grounds unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, August 31st

Reggae Unda Di Stars! Co-presented by Red Stripe.

Doors open at 6pm; Showtime: 7:00pm – 1:00am

Kickin’ off this historical milestone, this Reggae jam session is complete with Afro-Caribbean Roots, Rhythm and Reggae! Full of vibes with a unique line-up featuring Reggae Ambassadors Cocoa Tea – the legend, Ghanian Dancehall Reggae artist, Stonebwoy, Brooklyn’s own Afrobeat songstress WUNMI and Deja performing popular hits like Fire, She Loves Me Now, My Name, Come From Far, Fit Body and more! Along with a taste of “Marley magic” with an appearance by the Grammy award winning, Stephen “Ragga” Marley.

Hosted by Irie Jam Radio and backed by Derrick Barnett & Statement Band, DJ Roy of Road International, Cali B and Max Glazer and Kenny Meez of Federation Sound!

Tickets: $60 General Admission. More at the door.

Friday, September 1st

SUMMER JAM: “Stay In School” Youth FEST – 11:00am – 3:00pm

Hosted by Brooklyn’s own Devyn and Broadway star, Shahadi Wright (from The Lion King, and NBC’s Hairspray Live), this year features a Talent competition featuring rising stars and highlighting the core values of our community by encouraging youth to pursue their educational goals.

Highlights include live DJ’s and performances by Devyn, The Roxborough Police Youth Club from Tobago, Batingua Arts Academy, The Medgar Evers College Preparatory School Contemporary Dance Co., Blood Line Dance Theater, Ifetayo Cultural Arts, Kan Kobra Martial Arts Academy, Jules Dancers, Untouchable Movement Dance Co., Micah Wong, Galani McCoy, Nathaniel Sobers, Impressions Dance Theatre, Pure Elements Jr. Company, pannist Miya Ramkeeson, Hip Hop artist DJ Annie Red and more!

FREE ADMISSION.

The “Real” BRASS FEST

Doors Open: 6:00pm; Showtime: 7:00pm – 3:00am

This Soca music extravaganza features live performances by Soca Ambassadors, The All Stars, Blaxx (Trinidad), 2017 Party Monarch King Ricardo Drue (Antigua), Teddyson John (St. Lucia), Tizzy (Antigua), Lyrikal (Trinidad), Farmer Nappy (Trinidad), 2017 Road March King Problem Child (St. Vincent), Lavaman (Grenada), Sedale (St. Lucia), Motto (St. Lucia) and 2017 Road March King MX Prime of Ultimate Rejects(Trinidad) with Brooklyn’s own Rayzor & Request Band, Elizabeth Watley & Outta Limitz Band (St. Croix) in one huge outdoor party!

Hosted by MC Wassy with music by DJ Sounds 4 Life, DJ Starboy Movements, DJ Spice and more.

Tickets: $65. More at the door.

Saturday, September 2nd

Junior Carnival Parade – 9:00am – 5:00pm

Featuring live performances, Junior King & Queen and Individual characters of the band. Begins at Kingston Avenue/St. John’s Place, continues to Franklin Avenue/President Street ending at Brooklyn Museum.

Hosted by Gemma Jordon Music by DJ One Plus.

Tickets: $5.

Panorama 2017 Steel Orchestra Showcase –

Doors Open: 6:00pm; Showtime: 7:00pm – 3:00am

Enjoy the rhythms of sweet steelband music as 10 of NYC’s finest steel orchestras vie to win the 2017 Panorama Championship crown. 2017 bands include CASYM, Wess Stars (St. Thomas), ADLIB, D’Radoes, Crossfire Steel Orchestra, Harmony Music Makers, MP Steel Orchestra, Despers USA, Pan Evolution and Philadelphia Pan Stars. Tickets: $50. More at the door.

Sunday, September 3rd

Dimanche Gras Grand Finale! – Doors Open: 6:00pm; Showtime: 7:00pm – 1:00am

This NYCCW finale features live performances by The Calypso King of the World, The Mighty Sparrow, Queen Calypso Rose, King David Rudder, Swallow (Antigua), Ras Iley (Barbados), Natasha Wilson, Dane Gulston steel pan virtuoso, Boodoosingh Tassa Drummers and Sunshine the Band. Highlights also include Kings and Queens of the Band, individual and Ole’ Mas’ costume presentations. Hosted by MC Wassy and Gemma Jordan. Tickets: $35. More at the door.

Monday, September 4th

New York Caribbean Carnival Parade 2017.

Showtime 11:00am – 6:00pm

Celebrating 50 years of Caribbean pride, culture, education and services!

Location: Famed Eastern Parkway – Cultural Row – Brooklyn, NY.

NYCCW sponsors are Gilead, SUNY Downstate Medical Center, TWU, Healthfirst, Spectrum, Con Edison, Red Stripe, NY State Nurses Association, Bartenura, MCU, MetroPlus, McDonald’s, UFT, Moet Hennessey USA, Daily News, Caribbean Life, Irie Jam Media, WBLS 107.5FM, Tempo TV, New York Department of Cultural Affairs, NY State Parks & Recreation, NYPD, Department of Sanitation NY, Brooklyn Museum, New York State Council on the Arts and FDNY.