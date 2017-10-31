Do Good International hosts Miami story time event for children

Building Strength Through Stories takes place at Little Haiti Cultural Center

MIAMI – Do Good International, in collaboration with Do Good Jamaica’s early childhood project Crayons Count, will host a story time event, “Building Strength Through Stories” for children aged 3-8 years old at the Little Haiti Cultural Center, Miami Heat Learn and Play Room, 212 NE 50th Terrace, Miami, FL 33137.

Storytelling strengthens communities. It is one of the oldest and most powerful means of sharing history and values.

Through stories, children learn key concepts and how to express themselves. Join us for a special children’s story time event designed to help build resilience – Hurricane Heroes – an interactive session with storytelling, group discussions, drawing and coloring.

“Building Strength Through Stories” will take place on Saturday, November, 11, 2017, 12:30 – 3:30 pm and will be featuring Storyteller and educator, Dr. Susan Lycett Davis (Dr. Sue) and children’s book author, Kellie Magnus.

The children’s story time event is supported and endorsed by the Miami Book Fair’s #ReadCaribbean program preceding the annual Miami Book Fair International, November 12-19.

Do Good International is a non-profit organization that helps organizations to do good in their communities by sharing information and resources they need to build institutional capacity and stronger networks – within and across borders. Do Good International has a special emphasis on children and youth.

For more information, visit www.dogoodinternational.org