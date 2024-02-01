Debra Ehrhardt’s “Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree” Comes To The Broward Center For The Performing Arts

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Broward Center for the Performing Arts presents award-winning and internationally-acclaimed performers Debra Ehrhardt and Christopher Grossett in Ehrhardt’s new play directed by director-songwriter-composer Paul Williams as Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree comes to the Amaturo Theater on Saturday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m.

This special event is presented under the distinguished patronage of R. Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s Consul General, Southern USA.

Based on her life story, Ehrhardt’s play explores the importance of forgiveness and the power of vulnerability as she uncovers a big secret that unlocks her ability to forgive and transforms her relationship with men.

There will be a moderated post-show talkback with the artists immediately following the performance; all ticketholders are welcome to attend. VIP tickets are available that include premium seating and a meet & greet with the artists,

Ehrhardt has performed her own stories all over the world based on her colorful life in Jamaica and has made her home in the U.S. while maintaining an unquestionable passion for her native land. Previous solo productions include Mango Mango, Invisible Chairs, Cock Tales: Shame on Me! and Jamaica Farewell which was produced by Rita Wilson-Hanks and Garry Marshall and has been optioned for film.

In addition, she has performed at the storytelling center in Jonesboro, Tennesse, the Taos Storytelling Festival in New Mexico and the Ojai Storytelling Festival in California. She was the winner in 2017 for the Best Storyteller in Long Beach, California.

Award Winning Performer – Debra Ehrhardt

The recipient of several awards, Ehrhardt received a proclamation from the City of New York for her “Outstanding Contribution to the Jamaican Community” and was named one of Jamaica’s top ten news makers for 2010. She founded “What’s Your Story Jamaica,” a million-dollar storytelling competition in Kingston, and returns to Jamaica every year to produce and promote the competition. She maintains the fundamental belief that content is king, and to that end, she imbues her work with tenderness, subtlety, and intensity, striving tirelessly to emphasize what makes art meaningful: honest emotion.

Christopher Grossett

A graduate of the Julliard School of the Performing Arts, Grossett has appeared in the films Last Life, Something About a Business and Speed of Life and on stage at Lincoln Center, Syracuse Stage, the Nevada Conservatory Theatre and LA Hudson Theatre.

Director Paul Williams

Williams is a composer, singer, songwriter and actor and is known for writing and co-writing iconic songs such as Three Dog Night’s “An Old Fashioned Love Song” and “Out in the Country,” Helen Reddy’s “You and Me Against the World,” Biff Rose’s “Fill Your Heart” and the Carpenters’ “We’ve Only Just Begun” and “Rainy Days and Mondays.”

Williams is also known for writing the score and lyrics for Bugsy Malone and his musical contributions to other films, including the Oscar-nominated song “Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie, and the lyrics to the no. 1 chart-topping song “Evergreen.” He won a Grammy® for Song of the Year for the love theme from the Barbra Streisand film, A Star Is Born, as well as an Academy Award® for Best Original Song.

“Although I’m writing two musicals and have very little time to spare, I was so impressed with the material and quality of the actors, I wanted to direct this piece,” Williams said.

This event is part of the Broward Center’s Arts for Action: Black Voices initiative presented by Baptist Health and JM Family Enterprises, Inc. This initiative, which focuses on how the arts and artists can be a force for change in addressing critical issues of social justice and racial inequality, will next present Rhythm by the River: A Festival Celebrating Black Voices, a free outdoor arts festival in Esplanade Park, on March 24.

Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree contains mature language or content and is not recommended for audiences under 16 years of age.