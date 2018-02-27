Charleston, South Carolina – Kymani Marley and The Dubplates have teamed up with The Charleston Battery to produce The Marley Cup. The Marley Cup, presented by ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Charleston Hemp Company is the first of its kind in the USA!

The all-day, all-ages Music Festival and All-Star Celebrity Soccer Event takes place on Saturday, March 31st, 2018 at MUSC Health Stadium, 1990 Daniel Island Drive, Charleston, South Carolina.

There will be an All Star 7 a side Soccer Game Jamaica VS Charleston Battery, plus live music from Kymani Marley, KJ Marley, Mix Master Mike of The Beastie Boys, The Dubplates featuring Future Fambo and more.

From now until February 28th discounted tickets are available with these promo codes to raise money for all of these amazing charities. $10 from each ticket sale goes to your choice of non-profit by typing in the code at Checkout.

CHARITY NAME PROMO CODE

Love Over All LOVEOVERALL

Surfers Healing SURF

Low Country AIDS Services LAS

MUSC Children’s Hospital MUSC

Montego Bay Animal Haven MBAH10

Communities in Schools CISCHAS18

General admission tickets are $10 in Advance and $15 at the Gate and Kids under 6 are free