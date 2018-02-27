By February 27, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

The Marley Cup to feature Music Festival and All-Star Celebrity Soccer Event

Charleston, South Carolina – Kymani Marley and The Dubplates have teamed up with The Charleston Battery to produce The Marley Cup.  The Marley Cup, presented by ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Charleston Hemp Company is the first of its kind in the USA!

The all-day, all-ages Music Festival and All-Star Celebrity Soccer Event takes place on Saturday, March 31st, 2018 at MUSC Health Stadium,  1990 Daniel Island Drive, Charleston, South Carolina.

Kymani Marley launches The Marley Cup to feature Music Festival and All-Star Celebrity Soccer

There will be an All Star 7 a side Soccer Game Jamaica VS Charleston Battery, plus live music from Kymani Marley, KJ Marley, Mix Master Mike of The Beastie Boys, The Dubplates featuring Future Fambo and more.

The Dubplates performing at The Marley Cup

From now until February 28th discounted tickets are available with these promo codes to raise money for all of these amazing charities.  $10 from each ticket sale goes to your choice of non-profit by typing in the code at Checkout.

CHARITY NAME                        PROMO CODE

Love Over All                                    LOVEOVERALL

Surfers Healing                                     SURF

Low Country AIDS Services                LAS

MUSC Children’s Hospital               MUSC

Montego Bay Animal Haven          MBAH10

Communities in Schools               CISCHAS18

General admission tickets are $10 in Advance and $15 at the Gate and Kids under 6 are free

