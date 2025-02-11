Entertainment

Audley Rollen and Dawn Marie Wisdom: A Time For Love God’s Way

by Howard Cambpell

SUNRISE – Celebrating 25 years of marriage in 2025, Audley Rollen and Dawn Marie Wisdom still get that tingle on February 14 — Valentine’s Day. Their passion intensifies two days later with their annual show, ‘A Time For Love God’s Way’.

The event takes place at Double Tree By Hilton in Sunrise.

“This event is special to my beautiful bride and I because it promotes love and togetherness, and there are always people there renewing their vows. The message we give to the couple attending A Time For Love is this: every marriage has a 100% chance of success, all you have to do is make your spouse a priority and water your lawn consistently,” said Rollen.

‘A Time For God’s Way’ was first held in 2013 and carries a consistent theme. Rollen and his wife, who are ordained ministers, speak to guests on the sanctity of marriage, and the importance of renewal.

Rollen, a recording artist for 60 years, also performs during its musical segment. This year, his guests are fellow singers Joseph “Capo” Benaiah, Victor Singh and Yanique Cunningham, and saxophonist Jermaine Ramsey.

On March 30, Audley Rollen will receive a Special Diamond Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Reggae And World Music Awards (IRWMA), which takes place at Coral Springs Center For The Performing Arts.

 

 

