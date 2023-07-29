Big Rigg Production to Honor Fab Five Band at Sweet Jamaica Independence Festival

by Howard Campbell

LAUDERDHILL – Anticipation for Jamaica’s Independence Day on August 6 is always high in South Florida, especially Lauderhill, the city known in Diaspora circles as Jamaica Hill.

The second Sweet Jamaica Independence Festival takes place on that date at Lauderhill Performing Arts Centre. The day-long event is promoted by Big Rigg Production in association with the City of Lauderhill.

Michael Rigg, principal of that company, told South Florida Caribbean News (SFLCN.com) that the show encompasses the Jamaican spirit. “Firstly, the Sweet Jamaica Independence Festival is not just a concert, it’s a whole festival that incorporates Jamaican cuisine, music and culture. It is important to stage events of this nature especially where we have a large Jamaican community, because we want our children and their children to keep the best parts of the real Jamaica alive outside of our wonderful island,” he said. “We also want non-Jamaicans in our wider community to share in the things Jamaicans love and the ways we love to celebrate.”

Entertainment

The Fabulous Five Band, Lovindeer, Flourgon, Wayne Armond, Ed Robinson, Lee Kelly and DWHAS Band, Suzanne Sultry, Alex Marley and the Victoria Mutual Chorale, are musical acts for the show.

‘Fab Five’, which formed in Kingston in 1971, will be honored by Big Rigg Production for over 50 years in the music business. Their golden anniversary was actually two years ago but Covid-19 prevented them from marking the milestone.

“The decision to honor Fab Five was taken some time ago because they were coming up on 50 years in the business of sharing Jamaican music globally. We are not aware of them ever being lauded here in South Florida for their amazing contribution to spreading our entertainment dominance beyond Jamaica’s borders and keeping the Jamaican diaspora duly delighted. We decided it’s long overdue,” said Rigg.

From Hanover parish in western Jamaica, Rigg has been part of the South Florida entertainment scene for over 30 years. His first major event was the 1993 David Rodigan/Kilamanjaro sound system clash in Miami.

In recent years, Big Rigg Production has focused on family-themed events. Part proceeds from the Sweet Jamaica Independence Festival will go to autism awareness programs in Lauderhill.