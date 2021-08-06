Sizzla’s Highly Anticipated Album On A High To Be Released August 6th

[Gambia, West Africa] – Ahead of the highly anticipated On A High album to be dropped by reggae international star Sizzla Kalonji, comes visuals from his “Crown On Your Head” single. Directed by G-Mac and filmed in various parts of Kingston, a jubilant Sizzla takes to the streets to inspire his people. Close up shots blending into each other shedding light on the lifeline of Jamaica, the people. The overarching message, believing and uplifting yourself, is presented in a deliberate fashion. Pointing to a portrait of what it really means to stay Solid As Rock in these ever trying times.

Categorically known for quality conscious music spanning 90 plus albums over two decades; the Grammy nominated international artist remains arguably the most consistent Jamaican entertainer to date. Following the release of Million Times, a tribute album to the ladies, Kalonji is back with comprehensive lyrics to craving minds. “Rise To The Occasion,””Holding Firm,” and “Haven’t I told You,” speak messages of elevation not dissimilar in many ways to “Crown On Your Head.” The prolific poet shares songs for the people to heighten their awareness during these dark times. Songs like, “System” and “Business” are two other singles off his upcoming album ‘On A High’ set to release August 6th via ONErpm, which will stimulate the minds of many.

Visually, “Crown On Your Head” speaks to the different paths we all take in life. It represents the tried and true reward of dedication, while being ever present. Deliberate homage to Jamaican art on gritty backdrops of city life depict hope and inspiration. Despite circumstance, flowers can indeed bloom from concrete roots. Concurrently Sizzla symbolizes himself as the everyday man, a teacher, working from within the system to connect minds. Sizzla’s most iconic, musical inflections take visceral form as he trods the cityscape.

Out August 6, 2021, On A High will be available on all major platforms and digital outlets. “Crown On Your Head” video is now streaming on Youtube today. For instant access to the music video and other available music please see link: https://onerpm.link/OnAHigh. For more information contact International Publicist Olimatta Taal +220-250-9257 or 1-347-474-8274.

Days of My Life How Long Thank You Jah Crown on Your Head Business Get My Love On A High System ft. Gingerbread Mane Puff ft. Gingerbread Mane Better Be Careful ft. Mink Jo Nutten Good To Say Lady I Love You

Smart Link: https://onerpm.link/OnAHigh