George Nooks Delivers ‘Just in Time’ on Tad’s Record

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Sometimes in our life we experience a stand-still moment that disheartens our spirit. We then start looking for a word, sound or rhythm to strengthen that weaken body, mind and soul.

Tad’s Record recently released Just in Time by the beloved George Nooks. This track inspires and encourages the faint of heart so much that when they are faced with obstacles and troubles which may seem insurmountable, the Lord will arrive and fight all their battles.

George Nooks continues his spiritual journey with the release of this empowering and thrilling song. Just in Time reflects deeply on that victorious day when God will rescue everyone at that opportune time.

The release of this track is a prelude to George Nooks’ upcoming Gospel album slated for release later this year.

The track is produced by George Nooks, Executive producers Tad A. Dawkins, and Tad A. Dawkins Jnr.