Joakim Noah, Laís Ribeiro and Korto Momolu headline the 13th annual fair’s five days of free events, Dec. 2-6.

MIAMI — An NBA All-Star, a Victoria’s Secret Angel, a “Project Runway” favorite and the designer behind Haiti’s celebrated Olympic uniforms are all part of the same conversation at this year’s Art Beat Miami.

The 13th annual art fair returns Dec. 2-6 during Miami Art Week and Art Basel Miami Beach. It offers five days of free programming spanning visual art, international fashion, music, food and the business of creativity, according to a news release.

Events take place at participating Miami venues, including the Joseph Caleb Center and Brightline MiamiCentral Station.

Key facts

What: Art Beat Miami, the 13th annual satellite art fair during Miami Art Week

Art Beat Miami, the 13th annual satellite art fair during Miami Art Week When: Dec. 2-6, 2026

Dec. 2-6, 2026 Where: Joseph Caleb Center and Brightline MiamiCentral Station, Miami

Joseph Caleb Center and Brightline MiamiCentral Station, Miami Headliners: Joakim Noah, Laís Ribeiro, Korto Momolu, Stella Jean, Celia Ledón and Oscar Esteban Martínez

Joakim Noah, Laís Ribeiro, Korto Momolu, Stella Jean, Celia Ledón and Oscar Esteban Martínez Cost: Free; advance registration encouraged at ArtBeatMiami.com

Art Beat Miami Magazine: Culture Without Borders

On Thursday, Dec. 3, Art Beat Miami will unveil the second edition of Art Beat Miami Magazine. Its theme is “Culture Without Borders.”

The issue features a conversation with former NBA All-Star Joakim Noah and supermodel Laís Ribeiro about identity, success, individuality and life beyond the spotlight.

It also spotlights Haitian Italian designer Stella Jean, Liberian fashion designer Korto Momolu, Cuban multidisciplinary artist and designer Celia Ledón, and Colombian creative Oscar Esteban Martínez.

Organizers plan to distribute 10,000 free printed copies across Miami-Dade County through February 2027, including at Miami International Airport, Miami Art Week events and community venues. The official cover will be revealed at the opening reception at Brightline MiamiCentral Station.

From “Project Runway” to Miami Art Week

Designer Korto Momolu will headline Sew Artsy: Art on the Catwalk on Friday, Dec. 4, at Brightline MiamiCentral Station.

Known for striking silhouettes, bold colors and contemporary takes on African heritage, the Bravo “Project Runway” standout brings her vision to a showcase celebrating fashion as wearable art. Designers Kene Kaya and Kimaya McPhearson will also show.

The Business Behind the Art

Who protects the artist? Who profits from creativity? The panel “Art Means Business: How Accessible Art Creates Value for Business” brings together industry professionals to discuss entrepreneurship, intellectual property and resources for artists.

Panelists include:

Ashlee K. Thomas, director of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs

director of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs George Gadson, visual artist and business consultant with the Small Business Development Center

visual artist and business consultant with the Small Business Development Center Angela M. Nieves, senior associate at SRIPLAW, specializing in intellectual property protection

senior associate at SRIPLAW, specializing in intellectual property protection Neil Anthony Edwards, artist and former NBA player

Art Belongs to Everyone

Art Beat Miami’s free programming also includes Community Day, Conversations with the Artists, the Painting Your History youth arts workshop and its signature Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch.

Art Beat Miami 2026 Schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 2 — Joseph Caleb Center, 5400 NW 22nd Ave., Miami

Noon-4 p.m.: Community Day, with art exhibitions, music and light bites

Community Day, with art exhibitions, music and light bites 5-7 p.m.: Art Means Business: How Accessible Art Creates Value for Business

Thursday, Dec. 3 — Brightline MiamiCentral Station, 600 NW First Ave., Miami

5-7 p.m.: Opening reception and Art Beat Miami mural and magazine unveiling, with live art, sculptures, music and special guests

Friday, Dec. 4 — Brightline MiamiCentral Station

6-7 p.m.: Conversations with the Artists & Celebs

Conversations with the Artists & Celebs 7-8 p.m.: Sew Artsy: Art on the Catwalk, featuring Korto Momolu, Kene Kaya and Kimaya McPhearson

Saturday, Dec. 5

Noon-2 p.m.: Painting Your History youth arts workshop at participating community locations (by invitation only)

Painting Your History youth arts workshop at participating community locations (by invitation only) Noon-2 p.m.: Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch at Brightline MiamiCentral Station, with food, an art exhibition and live entertainment

Dec. 2-6: Art exhibitions featuring emerging and established artists at the Joseph Caleb Center and Brightline MiamiCentral Station. Hours vary by location.

Admission to all listed activities is free, and advance registration is encouraged. Brunch bites are available while supplies last. For registration and updates, visit ArtBeatMiami.com or contact Marie Louissaint at [email protected] or 305-968-9310.

About Art Beat Miami

Produced by Marie Louissaint, Art Beat Miami is an annual satellite art fair held during Miami Art Week. Now in its 13th year, it gives emerging and established artists from the Caribbean, the African American diaspora and around the world a platform for cultural visibility, artistic exchange and economic opportunity.

Sponsors and community partners include the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency, City of Miami Commissioner Christine King, Brightline, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau/Art of Black, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs/Joseph Caleb Auditorium, Barbados Tourism Marketing, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Chefs of the Caribbean, Caleb Café & Grill and Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Keon Hardemon.

See also: Art of Black Miami Brings 12 Events to Miami Art Week 2026