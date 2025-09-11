KINGSTON, Jamaica – Although he never played an instrument, Allan “Skill” Cole was a pivotal figure in Bob Marley’s inner circle. He was the reggae king’s best friend, confidant, and manager.

Cole, who died here at age 74 on September 9 due to multiple organ failure, was with Marley at some of the most critical junctures of his life.

Rated by many as Jamaica’s greatest soccer player, he had completed a manuscript for a Marley biography. But at the time of his death, he had not found a publisher.

Cole said his book would have set the record straight.

“All dem write is bare foolishness and lies and we want to correct a lot of things,” he said in a 2010 interview with The Gleaner newspaper.

Jamaica’s Greatest Soccer Player

Born in Kingston, Cole played for Jamaica’s national soccer team at age 15. He remains the youngest player to represent the country.

An attacking midfielder, Cole also played semi-professionally for the Atlanta Chiefs in the fledgling North American Soccer League. He also played for Nautico in Brazil’s National Championships.

His two-year stint in Brazil came during the early 1970s. At this time, passion for soccer in that South American country was fever-pitch. Cole played against big names like Pele, Gerson, Tostao, and Jairzinho. All of these players were on Brazil’s World Cup winning team in 1970.

“Going to Brazil and playing in that time was amazing. Yuh talking ’bout the most skilful players in the world,” he told the Gleaner.

The Wailers Manager

Cole first met Marley in the late 1960s in Trench Town, a working-class community that was the hub for Jamaica’s growing Rastafarian movement.

He became manager for The Wailers (Marley, Peter Tosh, and Bunny Livingston). When the group disbanded in late 1973, Cole assumed a similar role for Marley. Three years later, Marley’s career took off internationally.

Cole is credited as writer for War, one of the songs from Rastaman Vibration, Marley’s breakthrough album which was released in 1976.

The flamboyant Cole was with Marley when he collapsed while jogging in Central Park on September 21, 1980. Marley was on what turned out to be his final tour. Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with terminal cancer the following day.

Cole accompanied him to West Germany for radical treatment. After showing initial improvement, Marley’s health deteriorated and he died in Miami, Florida on May 11, 1981 at age 36.

Allan Cole was a fixture at soccer matches in Kingston and was interviewed for several Marley documentaries and books.

He is survived by his wife, five children and several grandchildren.