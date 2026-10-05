Lovers Rock Reggae Heads to Ocho Rios

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica — Lovers rock is heading north. Veteran broadcaster and photojournalist Steve James will bring the silky vocals, romantic grooves and heavyweight basslines of British reggae to Ocho Rios on Oct. 16. This event is for the third staging of Lovers Rock: A Night of British Reggae.

The Heroes Weekend event takes over Ocean’s 11 Bar and Restaurant after two editions at Pon Top Seafood Bar and Grill in Kingston. James said the resort town offers a strategic midpoint for patrons traveling from Kingston, Negril and other parts of the island. Additionally, it draws returning residents and visitors from the Jamaican diaspora.

“Heroes Weekend everyone goes out of town,” James said. “There are a lot of returning residents in that area. There are a lot of visitors coming down from overseas from the diaspora. And three, Ocho Rios is like a midpoint between Negril and Kingston.”

James first imagined a small lovers rock showcase in 2010, with a wish list that included Sugar Minott, Vivian Jones and Bitty McLean. The concert concept never materialized. However, the idea endured, and he eventually recast it as a selector-driven musical experience celebrating the records that shaped British reggae culture.

“The mission is to highlight lovers rock — real lovers rock,” James said.

Lovers Rock Ochi Edition

For the Ocho Rios edition, James will serve as lead selector alongside Twinn Spinn of Fetedayz Radio, DJ Jacko of the King Jammy Sound System and London-based Buppy C of Vibes FM. The lineup promises classic lovers rock, British reggae and sound-system favorites. There will be no chopped-up tracks or rapid rewinds.

“We’re going to give you a nice mixture of good quality music,” James said. “A night of, as we call it, ‘big people music.’”

Born in Britain’s West Indian sound-system scene during the 1970s, lovers rock softened reggae’s edge with soulful vocals and romantic storytelling. Janet Kay, Carroll Thompson, Sandra Cross, Peter Hunnigale, Vivian Jones, Maxi Priest and Bitty McLean became enduring names in the genre.

Its story, however, remains inseparable from Jamaica. Songs by Dennis Brown, Gregory Isaacs, John Holt, Sugar Minott, Errol Dunkley and Boris Gardiner found devoted audiences in Britain. Sometimes they even earned more exposure there than at home.

James said the response to the first two parties confirmed a Jamaican audience for the format. Interest in the Ocho Rios staging has also reached the United Kingdom. Now, prospective patrons are calling for ticket information.

For newcomers, the night offers a chance to hear selections rarely played on Jamaican radio or at contemporary parties. For longtime fans, it is built as a singalong trip through the music’s romantic canon. “It’s just going to be a lovely atmosphere,” James said. “And don’t be surprised if you see one or two artists perform.”

Event details: Lovers Rock: A Night of British Reggae takes place Friday, Oct. 16, at Ocean’s 11 Bar and Restaurant in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Get your tickets here.