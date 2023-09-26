Entertainment

Bob Marley and The Wailers Legend, 800 Weeks On Billboard 200

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News19 mins ago
0 5 1 minute read
Bob Marley and The Wailers Legend on Billboard 200

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA“Legend”, the best-of album by Bob Marley and The Wailers, has notched yet another milestone nearly 40 years after its release.

The compilation clocked its 800th week on the Billboard 200 (album) chart, only the second album to accomplish that remarkable feat. Dark Side of The Moon by British band Pink Floyd is first to achieve the status, and is closing in on 1,000 weeks in that chart.

Bob Marley and The Wailers Legend on Billboard 200Legend is currently number 106 on the Billboard 200. Reissued and repackaged several times, it has sold over 25 million copies globally.

Released by Island Records in 1984, three years after Marley’s death, it contains some of the reggae king’s biggest hits including the ubiquitous One Love, Exodus, Waiting in Vain, Three Little Birds, Redemption Song and Jamming.

Those songs helped make the Jamaican Rastafarian world-famous. Before going on a solo career in 1974, Marley was a member of The Wailers with Peter Tosh and Bunny Livingston (later Bunny Wailer), with whom he recorded two critically-acclaimed albums (Catch A Fire and Burnin’) in 1973.

Natty Dread, his first album for Island Records, was released in 1974. Marley died in May, 1981 in Miami at age 36.

 

Bob Marley One Love Biopic Trailer Getting Rave Reviews

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News19 mins ago
0 5 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

VH1 Classic to Celebrate Historic Music Legacy of Michael Jackson Beginning Saturday, June 27

June 26, 2009

Sizzla’s Latest Album, Million Times Getting Rave Reviews Internationally

October 12, 2020
Nolan and International Women in Reggae

Musical Artist Nolan and International Women In Reggae Launch Truth B’ Told Single In Time For Midterm Elections

September 26, 2022
Walshy Fire

Walshy Fire and the Expanders Release Piece of Love Riddim

November 12, 2020
Back to top button