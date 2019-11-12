Reggae Stars Etana and Freddie McGregor Head to Sound Chat Radio Live

NEW YORK – Sound Chat Radio Live comes to life with powerhouse special guests Etana on Wednesday, November 13 and the legendary Freddie McGregor on Wednesday, November 20!

Reggae greatness continues at the popular weekly series, which convenes the genre’s stars for real talk with hosts Garfield “Chin” Bourne, Rohan “Ninja Crown” Henry and of course, fans!

Genuinely one of Reggae’s strongest voices — Etana “The Strong One” —heads to Sound Chat Radio Live on November 13!

The lovely songstress is set to present her new “Dimensions” EP to fans, which is already garnering a huge buzz from its lead, groovy single “Rock My Body.”

Hear firsthand all about this exciting project, which oozes “Reggae Soul.”

The renowned Reggae singer, songwriter and producer Freddie McGregor will chat his legacy, music and milestones at Sound Chat Radio Live on November 20.

With a longstanding career of more than 50 years, Sound Chat Radio Live is honored to welcome the iconic Freddie McGregor to their platform.

Get ready as one of Jamaica’s most accomplished talents, who has brought you hits like the signature “Big Ship,” “Push Comes to Shove,” “Just Don’t Want to Be Lonely,” Let Them Try” and more, takes over Sound Chat Radio Live.

Sound Chat Radio Live is the brainchild of Garfield “Chin” Bourne.

Just two months old, the weekly series has solidified it’s mission of showcasing Reggae and Dancehall music and culture in an engaging, interactive setting.

The series has successfully featured the who’s who of Jamaican music genres including Bunny Wailer, The Wailers Trio, Morgan Heritage, Richie Stephens, Busy Signal, Konshens, Derrick Barnett, Spragga Benz, Bugle and Kranium.

This Weekly Event is FREE! Come one! Come All!