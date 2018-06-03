Caribbean-American Attorney Marlon Hill a Miami Southridge 2018 Alumni Hall of Fame inductee

MIAMI – As we celebrate Caribbean-American Heritage Month 2018, we salute prominent Caribbean-American attorney, Miami Hill of the law firm, Hamilton Miller & Birthstall who will be among the Miami Southridge Alumni Hall of Fame 2018 inductees at the the 2nd annual Alumni Gala on June 8th 2018.

The Miami Southridge Alumni Association will be inducting new Spartan Alumni into the Alumni Hall of Fame at the Miami Marriott Dadeland on June 8th 2018, 7pm. Click here to purchase tickets, $50 per person.

The inductees were nominated by fellow Spartans and chosen by a committee made up of Alumni Association members.

These inductees were chosen by some of the following criteria: Alumni who have been a role models for young people; Alumni who have distinguished themselves and/or shown great leadership at the local, state, national, and/or international level through their chosen careers or vocations; Alumni who have made distinguished contributions to society through their work or donation of time.

Miami Southridge 2018 Alumni Hall of Fame

Miami Dade Police Chief Juan Perez, Class of 1986

Marlon Hill, Class of 1988

Sean McCrackine, Class of 1988

Shannon Stewart, Class of 1992

Gioconda Gallo- Etienne, Class of 1999

Kimberly Perantoni, Class of 2000

Captain Kevin Barrett, Class of 2004

Folker Rojas, Class of 2004

Georgina Haig, Class of 2007

Jennifer Estime, Class of 2008