SOUTH FLORIDA – So, you are getting ready to invite your non-Caribbean friends to the biggest Caribbean Fête in South Florida, Miami Carnival and they are hearing Caribbean words & phrases that they don’t understand.

So to help all the non-Caribbean people who plan to come out and enjoy Miami Carnival events taking place, September 30th – October 8th we have developed a list of words and phrases and their meaning to help you out.

Caribbean words & phrases you might hear at Miami Carnival

All Yuh: All of you

Bacchanal: A carnival. A large party or celebration, a wild party

Bess: When something or someone is attractive, or amazing

Calypso: This Afro-Caribbean music often involves a moral tale or a political commentary

Canboulay: A celebration of the abolition of slavery with costumes and drumming

Chutney: A type of sweet and spicy condiment that is used like salsa; a form of music indigenous to the southern Caribbean which derives elements from soca and Indian Film songs.

Das Meh Real Horse/Bredrin: That’s my good friend

Dingolay: To dance in a joyful, carefree manner

Doh Hot Yuh Head: Don’t worry about it

Dutty: Dirty in a standard or provocative way

Ent: Don’t you agree, Right

Fella: Guy

Fête: a celebration or festival, honor or entertain (someone) lavishly.

Gyul: Girl

Hototo: More than enough; In great abundance;

Jam: To be enjoy one’s self, particularly at a party or dance

Jump up: Get up and dance

Leh Weh Go: Let’s Go

Lime/Liming: To Party. Hanging Out

Make Style: To Show off

Mas: A carnival. Music played for a carnival, or a band playing this

Padna: Close Friend

Parang: Music played during Christmas time, with a lot of Spanish influences

Play Mas: To participate in a parade, float, or troupe during Carnival.

Pompasetting: Showing off

Saga/Star Boy: a male who likes to “make style”; a male who is cool

Soca: a type of music indigenous to TnT, derived from “soul calypso”

Ting: Thing

Whas de scene: What’s up

Wine/Whining: A dance, particularly one that involves gyrations of the waist, hips and buttocks. To dance in a suggestive manner.

Signature events offered for the 2017 Miami Carnival season include:

Junior Carnival

Saturday, September 30, 2017 – Noon – 10pm

Fantastic Friday

Friday, October 6,2017 – Miami Broward Carnival Duck Work Lunch Time Bacchanal. Noon – 4pm

Friday, October 6, 2017 – Miami Broward Carnival King/Queen/Individual/Panorama Competition. 4pm – 11pm

J’Ouvert

Saturday, October 7, 2017-Miami Broward Carnival Official J’Ouvert. 7am – 3pm

Carnival Day

Sunday, October 8, 2017 – Miami Carnival Parade of Bands and Concert. 12noon -11pm