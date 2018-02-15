JN Bank Florida Office hosting forum on real estate investing in Jamaica

JN Florida Rep Office Hosts “Community Connection”

TAMARAC – The JN Bank Representative Office in Tamarac will host a “JN Bank Community Connection” event on Saturday, February 24, for real estate prospects interested in purchasing a property in Jamaica for investment, retirement or vacation purposes.

The event will include housing developers and realtors from Jamaica, part of JN’s preferred partners, who will advise patrons about the current residential and business developments in the Jamaican market.

Janice McIntosh, chief representative officer for JN Bank, Florida, stated that attendees will be guided step-by-step about the mortgage process and the loan options available through JN Bank.

“We will also share information about JN Bank, and our transformation as the first mutually-owned commercial bank in Jamaica. We are eager to promote our newest products and services, and most importantly, how these products and services may be accessed by Jamaicans living overseas,” she explained.

This ‘must attend’ event will be held at the JN Bank Representative Office at 4111 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac, Florida, on February 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Mrs. McIntosh said presentations will be delivered on the benefits that Jamaican residents in Florida can access through government agencies, such as the National Housing Trust (NHT) and the National Land Agency (NLA).

She noted that Jamaicans residing in Florida have always maintained their family ties with visits to the country more than once a year. However, many have expressed a desire to do more business in Jamaica, hence their interest in tapping into opportunities such as real estate investment.

“This forum, “JN Bank Community Connection”, will link individuals with realtors and developers from Jamaica that will not only be able to guide them expertly on real estate purchases but attendees will be able to sign up with them to get updates on existing and future opportunities in securing a property in Jamaica.

There has been such a boom with investors purchasing properties for business purposes that having the realtors on hand will be able to guide them on the areas that will suit their purpose, Mrs. McIntosh pointed out.

Some of the developers on board are: Richmond Estate, marketing “Fern Court & The Crest” development; Moorlands Development, that constructed “Palmbrook Estate”.

In addition, other realtors to participate in the expo will include: Keller Williams, Property Solutions, Edge Realty, Kleinhans Realty and Century 21.

To register for the event, text “YES” and the number of persons, to 954-647-8380; or send an e-mail to: jnrepofficefla@jngroup.com; or, register at no cost, at Eventbrite.