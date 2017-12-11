Jamaica’s Edmund Bartlett is Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett is the Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year according to the Caribbean Travel Awards 2017, carried out by the Caribbean Journal Editorial team.

The Caribbean Journal Editorial team in bestowing the award said, “Being an effective tourism official in the Caribbean isn’t just about management and ideas. It’s about being an ambassador. And that’s exactly what Jamaica’s Edmund Bartlett has done so well in this, his most recent term as Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism. Bartlett, who spearheaded Jamaica’s hosting of the UNWTO Conference in Montego Bay last month, has become an exceptionally effective ambassador for the Caribbean tourism brand and Jamaica’s national brand. And that work is joined by Jamaica’s significant recent success in attracting new hotel investment, new airlift, and, most importantly, new visitors.”

Round Hill and Jewel Grande Spa also Cop Awards

Meanwhile, in addition to congratulating Minister Bartlett, the Tourism Ministry congratulated Round Hill Hotel and Villas for receiving the Caribbean Hotel of the Year award and the newly opened spa at the Jewel Grand Montego Bay Resort and Spa for receiving the Caribbean Spa of the Year award.

Caribbean Journal is the world’s largest website covering the Caribbean, with original content and video focusing on travel and tourism across the entire Caribbean Basin.