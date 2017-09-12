Miami Carnival 2017 still on after Hurricane Irma

SOUTH FLORIDA – With Hurricane Irma behind us, preparations for Miami Carnival 2017 are still under way. Our venues remain the same.

Mark your calendars and plan to join us to celebrate 33 years of Miami Carnival.

See also: Miami Carnival 2017 Set to Showcase the Diversity of The Caribbean

Upcoming Miami Carnival 2017 events

Saturday-September 30, 2017- Jr. Carnival-Central Broward Regional Park

Friday-Fantastic Friday with Skip Work Lunch Time Bacchanal, King, Queen, Individual Mas Competition and Panorama-Central Broward Regional Park-12noon-11pm

Saturday, October 7, 7am-2pm Miami Carnival Official J’ouvert, Broward Regional Park

Sunday, October 8, 2017-Miami Carnival Parade of Bands and Concert-Miami-County Fairgrounds-11am-11pm

For more information and continued updates, visit the Miami Broward Carnival website, call 305.653.1877 or email info@miamibrowardcarnival.com.

We have our brothers and sisters in the Caribbean Leeward Islands affected by Irma in our thoughts and prayers.

Please consider making a tax deductible contribution to www.give.miamifoundation.org/Caribbean.

See also: Fund established to help Caribbean Islands impacted by Hurricane Irma

We will be announcing shortly how you can join us in collecting and donating specific relief items to the region.