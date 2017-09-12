Miami Carnival 2017 still on after Hurricane Irma
SOUTH FLORIDA – With Hurricane Irma behind us, preparations for Miami Carnival 2017 are still under way. Our venues remain the same.
Mark your calendars and plan to join us to celebrate 33 years of Miami Carnival.
Upcoming Miami Carnival 2017 events
- Saturday-September 30, 2017- Jr. Carnival-Central Broward Regional Park
- Friday-Fantastic Friday with Skip Work Lunch Time Bacchanal, King, Queen, Individual Mas Competition and Panorama-Central Broward Regional Park-12noon-11pm
- Saturday, October 7, 7am-2pm Miami Carnival Official J’ouvert, Broward Regional Park
- Sunday, October 8, 2017-Miami Carnival Parade of Bands and Concert-Miami-County Fairgrounds-11am-11pm
For more information and continued updates, visit the Miami Broward Carnival website, call 305.653.1877 or email info@miamibrowardcarnival.com.
We have our brothers and sisters in the Caribbean Leeward Islands affected by Irma in our thoughts and prayers.
Please consider making a tax deductible contribution to www.give.miamifoundation.org/Caribbean.
We will be announcing shortly how you can join us in collecting and donating specific relief items to the region.
